Alun Wyn Jones to captain the British and Irish Lions in the first test

Alun Wyn Jones will captain the British and Irish Lions in their first test against the Springboks.

Lions head coach Warren Gatland has selected the same starting team leaked by The Times last night for the first test against South Africa, with Conor Murray and Josh Adams left out of the XV.

In fact, Adams hasn’t made the match-day squad, despite scoring eight tries for the Lions on tour so far. Gatland has instead opted for England’s Anthony Watson and Scotland’s Duhan van der Merwe on the wings.

TEAM NEWS 🦁 The moment we’ve all waited FOUR years for is here…😆 The #LionsRugby team to face the @Springboks in the First Test of the #CastleLionsSeries #BoksvLions — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) July 21, 2021

One change on the bench from the leaked team.

There is one change to the match-day squad that was leaked last night, as Iain Henderson has not made the bench, while Liam Williams has been selected in the 23 shirt.

Reports had suggested that Gatland was going to go with a 6/2 forwards-backs split on the bench, but the Kiwi coach has gone for the more traditional 5/3 split.

South Africa used the 6/2 bench split on several occasions at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but have opted for a 5/3 split for this Saturday, which may have influenced Gatland’s bench selections.

The game kicks of at 5pm Irish time at Cape Town Stadium this Saturday.

Check out the Lions match-day squad for the first test below.

15. Stuart Hogg (Scotland)

14. Anthony Watson (England)

13. Elliot Daly (England)

12. Robbie Henshaw (Ireland)

11. Duhan van der Merwe (Scotland)

10. Dan Biggar (Wales)

9. Ali Price (Scotland)

8. Jack Conan (Ireland)

7. Tom Curry (England)

6. Courtney Lawes (England)

5. Maro Itoje (England)

4. Alun Wyn Jones (Wales, Lions captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong (Ireland)

2. Luke Cowan-Dickie (England)

1. Wyn Jones (Wales)

Replacements

16. Ken Owens (Wales), 17. Rory Sutherland (Scotland), 18. Kyle Sinckler (England), 19. Tadhg Beirne (Ireland), 20. Hamish Watson (Scotland), 21. Conor Murray (Ireland), 22. Owen Farrell (England), Liam Williams (Wales).

