Bristol’s Pat Lam issues dire warning as clubs face games without fans

Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam has questioned whether professional rugby clubs could survive another period of games being played without fans.

Although there are currently no restrictions on fans attending sporting events in England, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to rule out the tightening of Covid-19 measures in response to the Omicron variant.

There are restrictions with regards to sporting events in other parts of the UK, as fans are banned from attending matches in Wales, while only 500 supporters are allowed in stadiums in Scotland.

Lam was speaking to The Guardian about potential restrictions on fans in England, and was asked whether he thinks Gallagher Premiership clubs could survive in the event of another lockdown.

Bristol boss Pat Lam on the effects crowd restrictions could have on club rugby.

“I don’t think so. People look at us and think, ‘They have got [owner] Steve Lansdown, a billionaire,’ but what people tend to forget is we don’t have what Steve is worth,” Lam said.

“Steve has put in his time here close to £80m of his own money into Bristol rugby, and that is a lot of money. We have a fantastic product. Professional rugby is a great game, but the reality is there are a lot of wealthy people who are losing money.

“I don’t mean to be all doom and gloom, but this is not as cosy as people think. I am pretty sure PRL [Premiership Rugby Limited] will be talking to the government. The decision by the Premier League to keep going was an important one for rugby as well.”

A 𝐁𝐨𝐱𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐚𝐲 challenge 🎁 pic.twitter.com/3GnmGfOcQf — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) December 21, 2021

European club rugby has been heavily disrupted in recent weeks.

As a competition, the Gallagher Premiership has gotten off very lightly compared to other European club rugby tournaments in recent times, as no match in England’s top-tier has been either postponed or cancelled this season.

The United Rugby Championship season was progressing as planned, until two rounds of fixtures scheduled to take place in South Africa were postponed, following the identification of the Omicron variant in the country.

More games in the URC have been postponed since then, as upcoming St. Stephen’s Day derbies between Munster and Leinster and Ospreys and Dragons have both been called off.

Several games in both the Heineken Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup have been either cancelled or postponed, which may lead to changes in the formats of both tournaments.

Read More About: Bristol Bears, Gallagher Premiership, pat lam