Brian O’Driscoll reveals major gripe with Warren Gatland after Lions snub

Brian O’Driscoll has revealed that he found it “very difficult” to be excluded from training after being dropped for the third Lions test in 2013.

The Irish legend started for the British and Irish Lions in their first two test against Australia but was dropped by head coach Warren Gatland for the final series-deciding test.

Young Welsh star Jonathan Davies was handed the 13 shirt instead of O’Driscoll, while Manu Tuilagi was chosen on the bench, replacing inside centre Jamie Roberts late on in the game.

While not playing in the final test was already a bitter pill to swallow, O’Driscoll revealed on The Rugby Centurions podcast on The XV that not being allowed to take part in training was particularly difficult.

“I came down on the Friday and on our whiteboard it said, ‘Non-23 are not needed at training’. I thought, ‘They don’t even want us to hold shields’. I found that very difficult.

“You just want to have the connectivity to it, and that’s the issue with Lions tours – there is a breakaway group in that final week that just want to be home.

“I wasn’t ready to be part of that, I just wanted to be part of the group that could create history and even have a small impact in getting them prepared.

“I said to Gatland a few years afterwards that I thought that was a mistake, they should have given an option to players that wanted to go training to go and be part of the collective, because in so many teams it’s those that don’t get chosen that prep the team for battle.

“I said that as captain for years and then all of a sudden I had to live it. And I couldn’t be poacher turned gamekeeper because it didn’t suit Gatland.

“I remember that being a long 48 hours before the game and just not being involved in the environment properly,” O’Driscoll said.

‘It was really important to me to finally win a series.’

While the tour does hold painful memories for the former Leinster player, O’Driscoll was glad to finally win a Lions series on his fourth tour with the team.

“It was really important to me to finally win a series. I have been very disappointed, we should have won in ‘01, I was sent out of the door in ‘05 and then in ‘09 it was a very, very tight series.

“To get to win one in 2013, albeit from the stands in the third Test was a bit bittersweet.

“You want to be part of the celebrations, to be kitted out, but next-best to that is being someone that was involved in the series and still having a trophy at the end of it,” O’Driscoll explained.

