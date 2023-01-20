Brian O’Driscoll names the two Ireland players that excite him the most

Brian O’Driscoll has named Caelan Doris and Andrew Porter as the two Ireland players that excite him the most.

Both men have plenty of rugby ahead of them, as Doris is just 24 while Porter is 26, although they are already well established on the international stage and are guaranteed starters for Ireland when fit.

It helps that the players around them are also of a very high standard, as Ireland currently occupy top spot in the World Rugby rankings while Leinster have won all 15 of their fixtures so far this season.

Brian O’Driscoll on Caelan Doris and Andrew Porter.

O’Driscoll was singing Doris’ praises on BT Sport and also made sure to mention Porter when speaking about the future of Irish rugby.

“I think he’s going to be one of Ireland’s best players. I really do. I think his ceiling is infinite,” O’Driscoll said of Doris.

“He has so much ability, it’s the ball-playing ability, the sleight of hand, the rugby intelligence as well as the physicality and the footwork. Of all the Irish players, Porter and him I think excite me the most.”

“He’s going to be one of @IrishRugby‘s best players. His ceiling is infinite.” Reminiscent of former @AllBlacks captain Kieran Read? 🤔@BrianODriscoll and Lawrence Dallaglio laud @leinsterrugby‘s Caelan Doris.#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/28kPVGcMJq — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) January 18, 2023

2023 could prove to be a crucial year for the duo.

Barring injury, Doris and Porter will both play a crucial role for Ireland at this year’s Rugby World Cup, where Andy Farrell will look to guide the men in green past the quarter-finals for the first time.

Porter acted as back up to Furlong at the last World Cup, although his switch to loosehead has proven to be very successful as the 26-year-old is excelling at scrum time and in open play.

Doris didn’t make his debut for Ireland until 2020 and is set to play at the World Cup for the first time in France, although he has plenty of international experience under his belt already.

