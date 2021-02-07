Brian O’Driscoll questions Scotland’s Grand Slam credentials

Brian O’Driscoll has questioned whether Scotland have what it takes to win a Grand Slam after their stunning win against England at Twickenham Stadium.

Scotland were deserved winners of the Calcutta Cup on Saturday as they outplayed their old rivals comprehensively to claim an 11-6 win.

The Scots weren’t perfect and did miss a number of opportunities, especially from the kicking tee, but were still hugely impressive in their opening Six Nations match.

It’s been 22 years since the Scots last won the championship, back when it was the Five Nations, while the last time they won the Grand Slam was all the way back in 1990.

While Gregor Townsend’s men won’t yet be thinking of a Grand Slam, Scotland play both Wales and Ireland at home, prompting O’Driscoll to question whether the Scots could go all the way.

“Scotland for the Grand Slam Andy Nicol? What a win. Got to love the Six Nations, It’s like no other test rugby,” O’Driscoll wrote on Twitter.

‘It’s up there with our best ever result.’

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend was well aware of the significance of Saturday evening’s win and speculated whether it ranks as Scotland’s greatest win ever.

“Look, I’m very aware of the history. I came down here a number of times as a player and a coach and not came away with anything.

“It’s got to be up there with our best ever result in our history, certainly in my playing and coaching career.

“Today they were outstanding in really tricky conditions. I don’t know if that came out on the television but it was wet the whole game and really heavy rain in the second half.

“To win in these conditions, against a very good side with that record they have here is a fantastic achievement for this group of players,” Townsend said.

While there is still a long way to go before Scotland can start dreaming of Six Nations silverware, they do now have their best opportunity in recent memory to compete for the title.

