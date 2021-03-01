Brian O’Driscoll calls for Scotland to be awarded win over France

Share and Enjoy !

Brian O’Driscoll has called on the Six Nations to award Scotland a 28-0 win against France after it emerged that French head coach Fabien Galthie had left the team’s bubble.

The game between France and Scotland, due to take place in Paris on Sunday, was postponed due to 16 positive coronavirus cases within the French squad.

The decision to delay the match was made by the Six Nations before details emerged on how members of the French squad had become infected, with a date for the rescheduled match yet to be decided announced.

Members of the Scotland camp have shared concerns over the game being rearranged outside of an international test window, as up to 10 players could be unavailable to head coach Gregor Townsend due to club commitments.

‘Is there still some scope of blaming the Irish press?

With news of Galthie being “patient zero” coming out, potentially due to attending his son’s match at the Stade Jean-Bouin in Paris, the former Ireland international has called for Scotland to be awarded the win.

“Surely this will result in a 0-28 score line for this weekends cancelled fixture or is there still some scope for blaming the Irish press for infecting the French team?” O’Driscoll tweeted.

In relation to O’Driscoll’s comments about the Irish press, France’s assistant coach Raphael Ibanez questioned whether French squad members had contracted coronavirus from members of the Irish media.

“It is not uniquely a French issue. The head coach of England was affected by it, and others too. Nobody can know how this happened,” Ibanez said via the Irish Mirror.

“Was it in Ireland? Why not through the media who were allowed in to watch training? It only takes one infected person for the contamination to take hold in others.

“What has happened only motivates us more to put on a great performance against Scotland.”

The Six Nations have yet to make a statement on the latest news surrounding the positive cases within the French squad.

