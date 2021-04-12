Brian O’Driscoll expects Ronan O’Gara will ‘relish’ taking on Leinster

Brian O’Driscoll believes Ronan O’Gara will be delighted to have the opportunity to once again take on Leinster in the Heineken Champions Cup.

La Rochelle will host Leinster in the semi-final of the Champions Cup, after O’Gara’s men brushed aside Sale Sharks and the Blues claimed a 12-point victory against Exeter Chiefs on Saturday.

Leinster legend O’Driscoll was speaking to BT Sport after the semi-final draw for the Champions Cup and said he expects O’Gara to be eagerly awaiting another encounter with his old rivals.

“Straight away you think ROG v Leinster, we had so many tussles with his Munster side. They had the edge on us at the beginning, Leinster managed to turn it around,” O’Driscoll said.

“Now, as a coach, I think he’ll relish taking on a highly-fancied Leinster team against La Rochelle. The brand he’s got his team playing, Leinster don’t come across that very often. It’s all-encompassing, it’s fast, it’s frenetic.

“I do feel as though they’ll look at the teams that beat La Rochelle – Exeter had a great victory there last season – and they’ll try and understand what they managed to do to unlock them in their back yard.”

‘They’re raising their game to another level’

Leinster put in their best performance of the season on Saturday as they came from 14 points down after the opening 10 minutes to claim a remarkable away victory against the reigning European champions.

Big matches have been something of a rare occurrence this season for Leinster, having played just two games in the Champions Cup before the encounter with Exeter.

O’Driscoll reckons Leinster showed their full potential against Exeter at Sandy Park, which is something they hadn’t needed to do up until Saturday’s quarter-final.

“They haven’t had to kick into that fourth or fifth gear too often this season, it’s disrespectful to say they won the PRO14 at a canter but they did it without having to push themselves,” O’Driscoll commented.

“Yes, they lost a couple of games but it did feel as though they went to a level I hadn’t seen from them that often [against Exeter] because they didn’t have to go there. It does feel like they’re raising their game to another level.”

