Brian O’Driscoll suggests ‘forgotten man’ to replace Stuart Lancaster at Leinster

Brian O’Driscoll has suggested that former Leicester Tigers head coach Geordan Murphy could replace Stuart Lancaster at Leinster.

Lancaster will leave Leinster at the end of the season in order to take up the director of rugby role with Racing 92, having first joined the province back in 2016.

While Leinster may not look to appoint a direct replacement for Lancaster, who holds the ambiguous title of ‘senior coach’, the province may well look to add an experienced figure to their coaching team.

Leinster great Brian O’Driscoll was speaking on Off The Ball and suggested that Murphy could be a brilliant addition to the province once Lancaster is gone.

Brian O’Driscoll on Stuart Lancaster’s replacement.

“I think someone who’s kind of the forgotten man on this who might fit in perfectly to that environment is someone like Geordan Murphy,” O’Driscoll said.

“He’s obviously an Irish guy, things didn’t go brilliantly for him at Leicester but yet you look at the foundations of what he built.

“There’s no doubt that Steve Borthwick added to those foundations and on the back of it they managed to win the Premiership last year. He’s gone from coaching at the moment but from an intellect point of view, there’s not many sharper players.

“The way he saw the game, the vision that he had as a player himself but also from a coaching perspective… With him coming in in a supportive role; an attack coach role or even in a defensive role, I think could fit brilliantly well.”

🗣️ | Hear from Stuart Lancaster who sat down to discuss his time with Leinster Rugby, after announcing that he will be joining Racing 92 at the end of the season. #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/84KL6HNKxd — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) September 26, 2022

Geordan Murphy’s career in coaching.

Murphy spent the entirety of his playing career with Leicester Tigers and immediately became an assistant coach with the club after having up his boots in 2013.

The former Ireland international became Leicester’s interim head coach in September 2018 after Matt O’Connor was sacked and was made permanent in the role that December.

Leicester enjoyed little success under Murphy however, as they finished in 11th place in two consecutive Gallagher Premiership seasons, and only avoided relegation on the second occasion due to Saracens being docked points for breaching the salary cap.

Murphy’s time with Leicester was brought to an end in November 2020, when there was still a year left on his contract, and the Tigers have improved significantly since then under Steve Borthwick.

While Murphy was seemingly unsuited to the role of head coach, he could be a valuable assistant, and may hope to emulate Lancaster by kick starting his career at Leinster.

Read More About: brian o'driscoll, leinster rugby