Brian O’Driscoll questions John Cooney’s Ireland squad omission

Brian O’Driscoll has raised the question of John Cooney’s continued absence from the Ireland squad, after Andy Farrell named his squad for the Six Nations.

The Ireland head coach made a number of big calls in his 36-man squad, with Craig Casey’s inclusion at the expense of John Cooney arguably the most eye-raising one.

The Ulster player has been in excellent form for his province but was yet again overlooked, with Conor Murray, Jamison Gibson-Park and the young Munster scrum-half being picked ahead of him.

Cooney was also overlooked during Ireland’s autumn campaign last year so while his omission isn’t particularly surprising, it does raise the question of what he can possibly do to get picked.

The former Ireland captain also appears to be puzzled by Cooney’s absence, while also noting that the age profile of the squad isn’t particularly young.

Thoughts on this squad? Let me guess people aren’t happy with the lack of ‘fresh blood’ & Ulster (or maybe all) fans the continued omission of John Cooney? Any positives on a postcard… pic.twitter.com/oAVod2UyEJ — Brian O’Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) January 25, 2021

“Thoughts on this squad? Let me guess people aren’t happy with the lack of ‘fresh blood’ & Ulster (or maybe all) fans the continued omission of John Cooney?” O’Driscoll wrote on Twitter.

Winners and losers from the Ireland squad announcement

The inclusion of uncapped Tom O’Toole will help to ease Ulster supporters frustrations over Cooney’s absence, and the 22-year old is welling deserving of a call up to the national squad.

Rhys Ruddock is another surprise, as the Leinster man hasn’t made an appearance in a green shirt since the 2019 Rugby World Cup. Based on his recent performances however, it would have been difficult to leave him out.

The return of Tadhg Furlong and Dave Kilcoyne from injury seriously strengthens Ireland’s depth in the front row, although they may need some time to get back up to 100 per cent fitness.

Meanwhile, Connacht’s Jack Carty is unlucky to have missed out, with Andy Farrell sticking with Billy Burns and Ross Byrne as his back ups to captain Johnny Sexton.

While Ross Byrne rarely puts a foot wrong for his province, he has failed to really step up for his country, and is perhaps lucky to get another chance for Ireland.

Munster back rower Gavin Coombes is another man who was surely close to being picked by Farrell after a stand out season so far in red. At 23, he will have plenty of opportunities but he may feel somewhat unfairly overlooked.

