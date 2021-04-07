Brian O’Driscoll gives his prediction for Leinster vs Exeter

Brian O’Driscoll has backed Leinster to beat Exeter Chiefs “in a tight game” in the upcoming Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final.

Leinster will travel to Exeter to take on the reigning English and European champions on Saturday in a blockbuster clash that is not to be missed.

O’Driscoll was speaking to the PA News Agency about the upcoming European heavyweight clash and stressed that Exeter will now be a different prospect for Leinster based on their Champions Cup triumph last year.

It’s set to be another battle at Sandy Park this Saturday 💪🔵#EXEvLEI #HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/oS2q9xHoTJ — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) April 5, 2021

“Exeter are a different team now that they have one [European Cup] in the bank. Your mentality changes and there is a confidence that comes with that,” O’Driscoll explained.

“But while you are feeling like that, you have got to build on it and get as many wins as you can.That’s what we managed to do between 2009 and 2012.

“We felt like a great team, we felt very difficult to beat and we managed to accumulate three [European titles] in four years, and you have got to ride that crest of a wave as much as you can.”

‘I think it’s going to be such a tight game.’

Exeter have never beaten Leinster in their four encounters to date but have always proven to be a difficult side to overcome for the Irish province, even in their first season in the Heineken Cup.

While Exeter are now a more decorated side than the last time they played Leinster in 2017, O’Driscoll reckons his former side will get the job done at Sandy Park.

“I think it’s going to be such a tight game,” O’Driscoll commented.

“I went against Leinster in the PRO14 final [against Munster], which was absolutely crazy, so I am going to go – in a really, really close game – with Leinster getting it done.”

