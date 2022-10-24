Brian O’Driscoll reflects on past run-ins with Mike Brown

Although Brian O’Driscoll and Mike Brown have had a few “run-ins” during matches, there is no animosity between the two away from rugby.

O’Driscoll and Brown came up against each a number of times in international and club rugby, and the two didn’t always get along with each other.

Brown is known for his aggressive nature on the pitch, and while O’Driscoll didn’t often look to get involved in off the ball scraps, he wasn’t one to shy away either.

Both O’Driscoll and Brown were in the BT Sport studio for Rugby Tonight and the Irishman revealed that while the two never came to blows and get along very well off the pitch, things could have been different in an age without so many cameras.

Brian O’Driscoll on Mike Brown.

“We had a nice few run-ins throughout the years. It’s funny, particularly when you retire you get to see the personality side of people,” O’Driscoll explained.

“But you do get to see people away from games, away from that match intensity. You get to see the true colours and the personality that properly shines through.

“You can be one beast on the field and have a completely different personality off it, as is the case with many people. That’s definitely the case with this guy.

“We played so late [in the game] where there’s so many cameras so you can’t get away with anything. So it was all pushing and shoving. If it was 20 years ago there might have been some right niggly stuff.”

Mike Brown 🤜 🤛 Brian O’Driscoll Just the couple scraps between these two legends 😅#RugbyTonight pic.twitter.com/GKJXYPArhZ — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) October 23, 2022

The former England full back is currently without a club.

O’Driscoll retired from professional rugby over eight years, although Brown is open to continuing his career in the sport at the age of 37.

Brown is currently without a club however, and while he explained that he is looking at opportunities outside of rugby, he also stated that he will continue playing if the circumstances are right.

