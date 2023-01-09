Brian O’Driscoll criticises Owen Farrell’s technique after latest tackle

Brian O’Driscoll has criticised Owen Farrell for his tackling technique after another dangerous hit from the Saracens out-half.

Farrell escaped on-field punishment for a high tackle during Saracen’s dramatic win against Gloucester last weekend, although the England international has been cited and could now be handed a ban.

It isn’t the first time Farrell has been reprimanded for a dangerous tackle, as he often makes high contact and doesn’t make enough of an effort to wrap his arms.

Speaking on BT Sport, O’Driscoll was quick to remind viewers that Farrell’s tackle technique has regularly not been up to scratch and that it doesn’t appear to be improving.

Brian O’Driscoll on Owen Farrell.

“There are question marks around the technique as well and there’s previous. We know that with Owen Farrell as well, we’ve seen it in the past, and he doesn’t appear for changing,” O’Driscoll said.

“There’s not much of a wrap going on. It’s funny because there’s something hugely honourable about your out-half and your leader wanting to put his body on the line like that but we’ve seen this time and time again and he’s gotten away with this one.

“Whether it was a red card or a yellow card is subjective depending on your stance, but it was definitely foul play of some sort.”

Why wasn’t Owen Farrell’s high tackle on Jack Clement looked at? 🤔@BrianODriscoll and @BenjaminKayser explain why a miscommunication could have been at fault and consider possible sanctions for the Saracens and England star.#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/58MLHArf43 — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) January 8, 2023

The England stalwart will learn his fate on Tuesday.

Farrell will attend a disciplinary hearing at 6.30pm on Tuesday, where he could be handed a ban which rules him out of the opening round of the Six Nations and beyond.

The Six Nations kicks off in just under four weeks, so a four-game ban or more will see Farrell miss out on game time for England, while he would also miss three games for Saracens in the Champions Cup and Premiership.

There is the chance that Farrell could avoid a ban altogether, although if he is found guilty of a red card offence, his previous history of dangerous tackles will not help him.

