Brian O’Driscoll reveals his clever way of dealing with online abuse

Brian O’Driscoll has revealed how he deals with online abuse after receiving a barrage of messages due to an incident in Toulouse’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final win against Bordeaux Begles.

Toulouse captain Julien Marchand will miss the Champions Cup final after he was cited for a high tackle during his side’s win against Bordeaux, after originally escaping punishment for the challenge.

O’Driscoll, along with Sam Warburton, pointed out that the tackle was worthy of a red card during the game on BT Sport, which has drawn the ire of a number of Toulouse supporters.

Should have been a red for Marchand, TMO should have picked this up pic.twitter.com/NcGaFDzgSy — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) May 1, 2021

Brian O’Driscoll on abusive messages: ‘My mum hasn’t come out great from it.’

The former Leinster centre was speaking on Off The Ball and revealed how he dealt with some of the abusive messages he received online in relation to his comments about Marchand’s tackle.

“For me it was a very simple red card – it was a chicken wing, high shot, there was no bend at the hips and it was third defender in. I don’t know how the referee and TMO missed it but they did, and we highlighted it after the game,” O’Driscoll said.

“Since he has been suspended, I have received some interesting messages in Google Translate French in my direct messages on social media. My mum hasn’t come out great from it.

“But it has been interesting to say the least. I’ve engaged with one or two of them. Like most people, as soon as you engage they tend to soften.”

O’Driscoll sympathises with the Toulouse captain.

While the three-time Heineken Cup winner sympathises with Marchand for missing out on the Champions Cup final, O’Driscoll feels as if it is his duty to call out incidences of foul play that have been missed as a pundit.

Understandably, O’Driscoll lost his patience with the select few supporters that felt the need to take their frustrations out on the Irishman.

“This morning I’d had enough, where I was like, ‘Are you guys still banging on about this?’ It’s not on me, my job is to call things as I see it, it is not to protect players,” O’Driscoll explained.

“If you are guilty of something then I have got to tell the viewers at home what my opinion is and that is the reality of it.

“I said that I feel for Marchand – and I really do because he’s missing out on the final – but I am not going to feel any guilt that I had any say in bringing it to the authorities’ attention.

“They obviously do [feel that I did that] and I don’t know how it has been reported over there. I haven’t been privy to what they’ve been writing over there.

“Sam Warburton has been in the same boat as me, he has gotten some spicy messaging. To be honest, it is only Toulouse supporters because they are losing their captain, but I don’t think anyone can be in disagreement that it was a red card offence.”

