Brian O’Driscoll names the ‘most difficult’ centre he’s played against

As arguably one of the best ever centres to play the game, Brian O’Driscoll has a pretty good idea of what makes a talented rugby player.

The Irish legend came up against the best in the business on multiple occasions and often got the better of them.

Brian O’Driscoll….the all time record try scorer in #GuinnessSixNations history! It helps when you score three in one match huh? 🤩 Vintage @BrianODriscoll pic.twitter.com/M9LIu31WLn — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) January 21, 2021

O’Driscoll – ‘He was a good footballer, a really clever player’

Still, there were those that caused the former British and Irish Lions captain trouble, as he revealed on Rugby Lad‘s Up and Under podcast.

“I thought Conrad Smith was always one of the really difficult ones. He was nicknamed ‘snake’ I think because of his hips and it doesn’t look like he’s going that fast but jeez he can travel.

“It was 2012 I remember thinking he wasn’t that quick and then I saw him pulling away from me and I was like ‘Oh, okay’ – is that more of a reflection on me or on him, I’m not entirely sure.

“But he was a good footballer, a really clever player. He got what might be perceived as a lot of easy scores but he had to run the line to get there. A really, really clever operator.

“Then [Yannick] Jauzion yeah, and Ma’a Nonu was another great player but for me, if I was to pick two it would be Jauzion and Conrad I think,” O’Driscoll said.

Conrad Smith is one of the few players to have won two Rugby World Cups, starting for the All Blacks in the final in both 2011 and 2015.

The talented outside centre also started for New Zealand in the final test match against the Lions in 2005, scoring a try to help the All Blacks to a 38-19 win and a 3-0 series win against the touring side.

