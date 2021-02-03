Brian O’Driscoll laments loss of ‘Ireland’s best player’

Caelan Doris’ absence from the Ireland squad is a “big loss” to Andy Farrell’s side ahead of their Six Nations opener with Wales, according to Brian O’Driscoll.

The young Ireland back rower returned to Leinster for medical assessment after he showed some symptoms that could be related to concussion.

Lock Quinn Roux has also dropped out of the Ireland squad, after continuing struggles with a neck injury.

Munster’s Gavin Coombes and Leinster’s Ryan Baird have been drafted in to replace the injured duo, and while the pair’s inclusion is reason for excitement, the loss of Doris is difficult to overlook.

Big loss to the squad this weekend is Doris. He was comfortably Ireland’s best player in November. Gives a different sort of go forward with his footwork and leg drive to the other back row ball carriers. Who comes in now? Josh to 7 & Pete to 6? https://t.co/a6q742mr58 — Brian O’Driscoll (@BrianODriscoll) February 2, 2021

“Big loss to the squad this weekend is Doris. He was comfortably Ireland’s best player in November. Gives a different sort of go forward with his footwork and leg drive to the other back row ball carriers.

“Who comes in now? Josh [van der Flier] to 7 & Peter [O’Mahony] to 6?” O’Driscoll wondered on Twitter.

Options in the pack

While Doris’ injury comes as a blow, Ireland have no shortage of quality back rowers to call upon.

Will Connors and Josh van der Flier have impressed in green in recent times, while Rhys Ruddock’s resurgence at Leinster could see win him another cap for his country against Wales.

While Roux has proven himself to be a consistent performer for Ireland, the South African-born lock was unlikely to get in the match-day squad ahead of James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne and Iain Henderson.

Ireland kick off their Six Nations Championship this Sunday at 3pm, when they take on 2019 champions Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

