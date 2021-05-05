Brian O’Driscoll: We have an inflated view of Johnny Sexton

“There’s a chance that Johnny Sexton might be at home and that’s the reality of it.”

Brian O’Driscoll has admitted that Irish rugby supporters have an “inflated view” of Johnny Sexton and that the Ireland captain may not tour with the Lions this summer.

Warren Gatland will name his 36-man British and Irish Lions squad on Thursday, with Sexton competing with the likes of Dan Biggar, Owen Farrell and Finn Russell for selection.

Four-time Lions tourist O’Driscoll was speaking on Off The Ball about Sexton’s chances of selection, and acknowledged that the Ireland stalwart is not guaranteed a place in Gatland’s squad.

“If I’m selecting it, he is [guaranteed]. If I’m looking at Warren Gatland’s squad I don’t think he’s locked and loaded. Just because of the age profile and the issues more recently,” O’Driscoll told Off the Ball.

“For me, that creates an uncertainty. Also, the fact that Dan Biggar’s definitely going and Owen Farrell’s definitely going. Is he going to pick one more?

“It’s very hard to leave out Finn Russell in that regard. He’s going to get an awful lot of flak even though Russell is not a Warren Gatland-type player.

“[Sexton] has got a lot of credit in the bank from his performances, particularly what he did against England, so I think he is in. But I still think he’ll have a nervous night because he won’t take it for granted.”

‘In the UK, he’s not in a lot of people’s squads.’

Sexton has started in five of the Lions’ last six test matches against New Zealand and Australia and has been tipped by most Irish pundits to be again selected among the best rugby players in Ireland and Britain.

However, O’Driscoll believes that many in Britain are not convinced by the 35-year-old’s ability to succeed in a third consecutive tour, on account of Sexton’s age and recent injury struggles.

“There’s a chance that Johnny Sexton might be at home and that’s the reality of it. It depends on where you’re talking. Here we think Johnny should go but in the UK he’s not in lots of people’s squads,” O’Driscoll said.

“We have an inflated view versus what’s going on over there of this current Johnny Sexton.

“I think we were all huge admirers three or four years ago but it just feels as though because of the age profile and getting less game time – it does affect your opinion of how someone can perform in a very physical environment.”

