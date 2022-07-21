Brian O’Driscoll backs Joe Schmidt as the solution to the All Blacks’ problems

Brian O’Driscoll believes Joe Schmidt would be able to solve the All Blacks’ problems if he is appointed as his home country’s head coach.

Schmidt will fully begin his role as a selector for the All Blacks ahead of their Rugby Championship campaign, having been announced as an addition to New Zealand’s coaching team late last year.

The former Ireland head coach was set to begin in the role after July’s test series, although he was drafted in before the first test as Ian Foster and two of his assistants had to isolate due to positive Covid-19 tests.

Schmidt played no further role in the All Blacks’ preparations after the first game against Ireland, and the situation has worsened considerably since then as New Zealand lost their first home test series since 1994 against the Irish.

Ireland legend Brian O’Driscoll was speaking on Off The Ball and suggested that the All Blacks should look to appoint Schmidt in a more senior role than the team’s selector.

Brian O’Driscoll on Joe Schmidt.

“This All Blacks team looks as though it’s struggling, it really does,” O’Driscoll said.

“Whereas knowing someone like Joe Schmidt or hearing what someone like Scott Robertson is like and that attention to detail, would they not be the perfect fit to come in and do something in a short period of time?

“Particularly Joe, I know him a lot more, he is made for this situation. This circumstance where their passing quality has been really poor, their unforced errors are so un-New Zealand like.

“All of those aspects, sharpen all that up; body contact, accuracy at the ruck, he would get all of that side right and then the knock on effect of them playing their free-flowing game happens organically.

“It’s not really a New Zealand thing to cut people, to go ‘Right, panic stations, get someone else in.’ So I can understand that they’re trying to work with Ian Foster.

“But who knows? In a year or 15 months time, will it be to their detriment that they haven’t been more brutal with their decision making and bring in someone who would definitely fix things in a very short space of time?”

🗣 ‘He is made for this situation!’ Could Joe Schmidt come in to aid New Zealand’s declining standards ahead of #RWC2023? Brian O’Driscoll feels he’s one of the only two options | 🇳🇿@VodafoneIreland | #TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/Hfv9pS0z2J — Off The Ball (@offtheball) July 20, 2022

Questions remain unanswered after series loss.

Following the All Blacks’ series loss to Ireland, New Zealand Rugby made a statement in which it labelled the national team’s performances as “not acceptable”, while a review of the coaching team was promised.

A decision on the All Blacks’ coaching team was expected to be made public on Wednesday, although there has been radio silence from New Zealand Rugby on the matter.

Reports have emerged that Foster is likely to stay as head coach, although Sam Cane could be stripped of the All Blacks captaincy.

New Zealand don’t have too much time to deliberate on any significant changes in personnel, with their opening Rugby Championship game against South Africa taking place in just over two weeks’ time.

