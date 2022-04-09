Brian O’Driscoll reckons Jamison Gibson-Park was ‘very lucky’ to avoid red card

Brian O’Driscoll believes Jamison Gibson-Park was “very lucky” to avoid a red card for a high tackle on Kieran Marmion during Leinster’s win against Connacht.

Leinster narrowly came out on top of a thrilling Heineken Champions Cup battle with Connacht in Galway, as the eastern province took a 26-21 lead into next Friday’s second leg at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

There was no shortage of excitement, but there was also some controversy, as Leinster replacement scrum-half Gibson-Park was the subject of a lengthy conversation between the referee, his assistants and the TMO, after his shoulder made contact with the face of Marmion.

O’Driscoll, who played for Leinster for his entire club career, was on commentary duties for BT Sport and admitted that he thought Gibson-Park was about to be shown a red card.

Brian O’Driscoll on the Jamison Gibson-Park tackle.

“It’s very hard to see any colour other than red,” O’Driscoll said, before the referee had made his decision.

Referee Karl Dickson ultimately decided that the tackle only warranted a yellow card, as Gibson-Park “accepted the tackle” rather than moving forward into the collision, which he argued minimised the level of force.

Marmion was left with a bloody nose after the tackle, although he did play on for several more minutes before being replaced by Caolin Blade in the 61st minute.

While O’Driscoll believes a bloody nose doesn’t necessarily show that there was a high level of force in the tackle, he acknowledged that plenty of referees would have produced a red card.

“You can get a bloody nose and not have a huge level of force. You can. So I don’t think it should be dependent on whether there’s blood or not, but there’s a lot of blood,” O’Driscoll commented.

“He’s very lucky. There’s no doubt he’s very lucky. Another referee in the same position would give a red card.”

“He’s very lucky. There’s no doubt.” Do you agree with Karl Dickson’s decision to show Jamison Gibson-Park a yellow card for this challenge? Should the Leinster scrum-half have been sent off?#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/f4OebNmX6H — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) April 8, 2022

Next Friday is set up very nicely.

While Connacht supporters may feel aggrieved that their team didn’t have an extra man on the pitch for the final 25 minutes of play, they will be largely happy with the performance Andy Friend’s men produced.

Connacht do trail by five points heading into the second leg in Dublin, but they are certainly still within touching distance of their provincial rivals, something which didn’t look particularly likely after two quick James Lowe tries in the first half.

Leinster remain as the favourites to progress to the quarter-finals, although Connacht showed that they are well capable of competing at the top level after a couple of poor performance in recent times.

