Brian O’Driscoll fears Ireland have become overly-reliant on Johnny Sexton

Brian O’Driscoll has admitted he is concerned by Johnny Sexton’s importance to Ireland, as there is no guarantee the 36-year-old will be playing at the next Rugby World Cup.

Sexton again proved against Wales yesterday that he is still capable of performing at the highest level, as he marshalled an Irish attack that tore Wales’ defence apart on numerous occasion at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

The Ireland captain should be good to go for next weekend’s massive game against France in Paris, as he managed to avoid an injury in his 63 minutes on the pitch, but Sexton knows himself that his career could quickly come to an end.

O’Driscoll was speaking on ITV before Ireland’s win against Wales and admitted that he believes Andy Farrell’s side will be in a difficult position if they lose their talismanic captain.

Brian O’Driscoll on Johnny Sexton’s importance to Ireland.

“He’s Ireland’s greatest strength but also potentially Ireland’s greatest weakness if he’s not there,” O’Driscoll said.

“He wields so much power within the set-up, there’s so much going through him that when other personnel who haven’t had the same game time as him are filtered in, there hasn’t been the same cohesive nature.

“It’s brilliant while he’s still fit and playing well for us, but I hope he can maintain that for the next 18 months.”

The Irish attack did falter after Joey Carbery’s introduction.

Ireland had the bonus-point win wrapped up when Sexton left the pitch with 17 minutes remaining, but there was a notable drop off in the side’s ability to break down the Welsh defence following his departure.

Joey Carbery certainly didn’t play badly after coming on, and will have been somewhat rusty having not played since December, although he did run into trouble a couple of times and was swallowed up by Welsh defenders.

Andy Farrell’s side weren’t completely blunt in attack without Sexton, as Conor Murray made a good break from a ruck and Ireland did come close to scoring a fifth try, but the play among the backline did lack sharpness.

Sexton has said that he is planning to negotiate a new Leinster and Ireland contract after the Six Nations, which will presumably take him to the 2023 Rugby World Cup, but he must withstand 19 more months of professional rugby before then.

