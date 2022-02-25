Brian O’Driscoll gives his take on Ireland’s best centre partnership

Brian O’Driscoll believes Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose are Ireland’s best options at centre, although he has stressed just how small the margins are.

Henshaw had essentially established himself as the best centre in Britain and Ireland last summer, having been the only player to start at either 12 or 13 in all three tests for the Lions against the Springboks.

However, the Athlone man may struggle to get back into Ireland’s starting team after missing out on the Wales match due to a minor injury, with Bundee Aki and Ringrose preferred against France, while Henshaw came off the bench late on.

O’Driscoll, regarded by many as the finest centre Ireland have ever produced, was speaking in his role as a Guinness ambassador and expressed his belief that Henshaw and Ringrose form the strongest Irish centre combination.

Brian O’Driscoll on Ireland’s best centre partnership.

“For me, everyone playing well, I think the best centre partnership is still Robbie and Garry. Bundee has been very good but there have been a couple of things, if you are trying to split hairs, because his performances have been very good,” O’Driscoll said.

“Yet if you look at the Welsh game a couple of times he tucked and went himself when he could have thrown an alternative option. Because he’s so powerful and strong he still gets over the advantage line, he still makes two or three yards and it doesn’t look particularly negative.

“But then the alternative option; if he throws the pass around the corner or he takes the slightly more dangerous route, it’s higher risk but it’s very high reward where it feels like try time. Coaches will have picked up on that.

“I looked at both the French and the Welsh game a lot and particularly the Welsh game, there was just a couple of times that if passes were thrown the scoreline could have been even bigger.

“There’s not much between all of these players, that’s what I’m saying, but when you split hairs it’s those little things that can count when games are tighter.”

The need to improve physicality at the breakdown after France loss.

Ireland’s nine-match winning streak that stretched back to round three of last year’s Six Nations was ended by France last time out, as the men in green lost out in a thrilling encounter in Paris.

There were certainly some positives to take from the game, as Ireland rallied strongly in the second half, although it was clear that French power and physicality overwhelmed Andy Farrell’s side in the opening 40 minutes.

Ireland have played some excellent rugby since November, as they have tore open defences on plenty of occasions thanks to quick delivery from Jamison Gibson-Park, although the French were very effective at slowing down Irish ball.

O’Driscoll believes securing the ball quickly at the breakdown is now the priority for Ireland after the loss to France.

“I think you still have to have big collision winners, you still have to win the contact zone, you still have to be very accurate at the ruck,” O’Driscoll explained.

“I think one thing that France showed us is that if you get counter rucked and if you don’t win all the collisions and teams slow down your ruck ball… defensive organisation these days is critical and if you can slow the ruck ball down to four, five, six seconds, you get your spacings, you get your line speed, you get your targets and you’re able to be way more physical and confrontational.

“We’re trying to counteract that. We’re trying to create fast ruck ball under three seconds and have defences on their heels rather than on their toes. It’s a simple game. You slow the opposition’s ruck ball and you get organised, the next phase becomes trickier [for the opposition].

“You get quick ruck ball, you get the defence disorganised and the next phase becomes much easier [for your team]. That’s in very simplified terms but that hasn’t changed in the last 20 years in that regard.

“It’s something that we need to constantly focus on; making sure that we are very accurate at the ruck and very good at eking out hard yards and winning collision zones and if you can do that more often than not, well then you give yourself an opportunity at creating chances.”

Where Andy Farrell’s side need to build depth.

One of the positive aspects of the game against France, despite the loss, is that Joey Carbery and Ireland played very well at times in Johnny Sexton’s absence.

While Carbery showed that he was well able for top level international rugby at the Stade de France, he does still have a lack of game time under his belt in the test arena, especially after the ankle injury that kept him out for over a year.

O’Driscoll identified fly-half as an area where Ireland need to build depth ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup, as well as among the props, where Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong are the clear first-choice players.

“Joey has had a run of injuries and hasn’t had an opportunity to play, we could talk about that forever, we need to get more game time into our 10s,” O’Driscoll stated.

“Our front row looks great but behind the scenes, the back-up at both loose and tighthead, and the third choice, who is it going to be? Is it going to be Dave Kilcoyne? Is it going to be Tom O’Toole?

“Things look great at the moment, but you scratch the surface and when you have to go down to the third choice, that’s when you find out a lot about yourself. Those positions for me are still very, very important, they’re integral to the success of the team.

“Your controlling force at 10, and who is going to lock your scrum down. The importance of scrums in the modern game hasn’t gone away, and we need to make sure that it’s as strong as it currently is.

“If you take Porter or Furlong out you won’t be as strong, but who else can come in and do a very good job in the absence of those two?”

Brian O’Driscoll remains uninterested in a career in coaching.

Many of O’Driscoll’s former team mates have experienced plenty of success in coaching careers, Ronan O’Gara, Paul O’Connell and Leo Cullen, just to name a few, although he hasn’t been tempted so far.

O’Driscoll has largely worked as a pundit since he retired from playing professionally back in 2014 and he doesn’t see himself changing his career path any time soon.

“I get a little bit of coaching in the analysis on TV that I do. You’re showing people things to watch out for, why something happens. So I guess there’s an element in that,” O’Driscoll said.

“But the reality is that I wouldn’t want my whole time and effort being put into coaching a team and having my mood dictated at the weekend over a success or loss.

“I’m more than happy to continue doing what I’m doing at the minute and maybe I’ll get coaching through some minis. I’m actually coaching a [Leinster schools] Senior Cup team on Saturday for the first time.

“I’m just going down and hosting a session. So I’d be interested in seeing how that goes and whether it will give me a taste for some of that underage coaching.”

Read More About: brian o'driscoll, ireland rugby