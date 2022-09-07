Brian O’Driscoll reveals he became ‘disgusted’ with himself after retirement

Brian O’Driscoll has revealed that he became “disgusted” with himself in the years after his retirement as his training and eating habits fell by the wayside.

O’Driscoll couldn’t have asked for a much better final season in rugby, as he won the Six Nations with Ireland and won the league title with Leinster to go out on a major high.

The Ireland and Leinster legend had spent 15 years as a professional athlete, in which he naturally had to follow a training routine and diet plan to remain at the top of his game.

Soon after his retirement, O’Driscoll lost the motivation to continue training and eating like an athlete and he revealed on Off The Ball that he became dismayed at his physical condition.

Brian O’Driscoll on life after retirement.

“It manifested itself in just becoming a bit of a sloth. I trained quite hard in the first six months after I retired just because the lads thought I was going to be as big as a bus,” O’Driscoll explained.

“I thought I better try to keep that away. Then I just kind of packed it in and had myself fooled and ate badly and probably, not excessively, but I drank a little bit more. At times you wouldn’t have been able to as a professional.

“I was busy at times but other times I’d just be kind of plodding along and really struggling for major purpose. Then, it’s not that it was a eureka moment… going on holiday and the catalyst of seeing an album my mum put together of us.

“I was disgusted at what I saw of myself, the ex-athlete. So that began as the major catalyst to probably getting my act together physically and feeling a little bit better and going and training a little bit more.

“Then the positive snowball effect of that means you eat better, you drink less, you just look after yourself a bit more. I think you’re in better form naturally.”

🗣 ‘I would struggle for motivation to exercise’ Ahead of the release of #AfterTheRoar, Brian O’Driscoll revealed some interesting insights into the emotional ups and downs following his retirement | 🏉 🗣 ‘That took a while to get out of’@VodafoneIreland | #TeamOfUs pic.twitter.com/THUbB51Xf2 — Off The Ball (@offtheball) September 7, 2022

After The Roar.

More than eight years have passed since O’Driscoll retired from rugby, and he has thankfully been able to move on and find purpose and enjoyment in different lines of work.

O’Driscoll has authored a documentary on the struggles he and other elite sportspeople experience after retirement called ‘After The Roar’, which is airing on BT Sport 1 at 10pm this Friday.

Read More About: brian o'driscoll, ireland rugby