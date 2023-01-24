Brian O’Driscoll criticises missed ‘out of control’ high shot on Joey Carbery

Brian O’Driscoll has criticised a missed high shot from Richie Arnold on Joey Carbery during Munster’s loss to Toulouse.

Munster were narrowly beaten by Toulouse in an enthralling Heineken Champions Cup encounter, although it could certainly be argued that the French club should have been reduced to 14 men in the first half.

Toulouse lock Arnold made a big hit on Carbery which looked to be high, although no replay was shown and the TMO did not intervene to tell referee Karl Dickson to check the tackle.

Speaking on BT Sport, Brian O’Driscoll stressed that tackles like Arnold’s hit on Carbery must at least be reviewed if rugby hopes to reduce dangerous play as much as possible.

Brian O’Driscoll on the missed high shot on Joey Carbery.

“I remember watching it in real time and sometimes you need a replay for that. It’s hard to capture everything in real time and sometimes you do need replays,” O’Driscoll said.

“We didn’t get a huge amount of them in this game and you’re trying to keep the game fast but at the same time pick up foul play. It definitely looks as though there’s a case to answer.

“You’d like to see some other angles of that one as well because that’s the type of hit that they’re trying to outlaw. That out of control, flying out of the line, line of sight and not low enough.

“When you’re 6ft 9 and you’re hitting Joey Carbery who’s [6ft] you’re going to have to get your body height right down. It doesn’t look as if he’s done it sufficiently and he’s very lucky.”

“This is the type of hit they’re trying to outlaw.”@BrianODriscoll offers his opinion on a dangerous tackle on Joey Carbery that went unpunished.#HeinekenChampionsCup pic.twitter.com/kWVfF55L5P — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) January 23, 2023

Both teams have progressed to the last 16.

Munster and Toulouse both progressed to the knock out stages of the Champions Cup and will both play South African opposition in the last 16.

Toulouse will host the Bulls while Munster will travel to Durban to face the Sharks, with the winners of those two fixtures set to face each other in the quarter-finals.

The two sides have become very familiar with each other in recent years, and although Toulouse have won all four encounters since 2021, no more than seven points have separated the teams at full time.

Read More About: brian o'driscoll, Joey Carbery