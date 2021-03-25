Brian O’Driscoll reveals that winning first Celtic League ‘set Leinster back years’

“We won it on pure ability, not an understanding of all the components it takes to win consistently.”

Brian O’Driscoll has revealed that winning the first-ever Celtic League final against Munster ultimately had a negative impact on Leinster.

Leinster defeated their old rivals Munster by 24 points to 20 in the inaugural Celtic League final at Lansdowne Road back in December 2001.

The Celtic League (now known as the Pro14) was the first non-domestic title that Leinster had ever won, and was only the second non-domestic title that any Irish team had ever won (Ulster won the Heineken Cup in 1999).

While Leinster did well to secure the upset victory against Munster, who had narrowly lost to Northampton Saints in the Heineken Cup final the previous year, O’Driscoll believes it hampered Leinster’s future efforts to win silverware.

“Worst thing that could have happened us I reckon. We won it on pure ability, not an understanding of all the components it takes to win consistently,” O’Driscoll tweeted.

“Set us back years I’d suggest. Decent night however if memory serves me correctly including a vanishing cup.”

Leinster’s trophy drought.

Despite Leinster’s victory against Munster that day, the southern province proved themselves to be the dominant force in Irish rugby for the majority of the decade.

Munster beat Neath at the Millenium Stadium to win the Celtic League title the following season, before they won the Heineken Cup in both 2006 and 2008.

Leinster would have to wait until 2008 until they got their hands on another trophy, as they won the Magners League title that year, although they were still in the shadow of Munster’s European success.

The eastern province finally realised their full potential in 2009, as they defeated reigning European champions Munster at Croke Park in the Heineken Cup semi-final, before beating Leicester Tigers in the final.

