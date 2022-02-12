Brian O’Driscoll bemoans Ireland’s decision to go for the posts late on

Brian O’Driscoll has admitted that he was surprised that Ireland opted against kicking to the corner late on against France.

Ireland played very well in the second half to get themselves back into the game, having trailed by 12 points at the break, although France were able to hang on in the end to go top of the Six Nations table.

Andy Farrell’s men had a penalty in France’s 22 with less than 10 minutes to go when trailing by six points, but after a discussion among the team’s leaders, Ireland opted to take the three points rather than kick to the corner and set up a maul.

O’Driscoll was speaking on ITV after the game and questioned whether Ireland had made the right decision in turning down the opportunity to score a fourth try.

Brian O’Driscoll on Ireland’s decision to take the points late on.

“Of course it’s not the right call because they haven’t won the game, but it’s easy to look back retrospectively,” O’Driscoll said.

“In real time, all of us were discussing and deliberating it here, because they had success from the previous maul and van der Flier scored a try from it. It seemed like the obvious route to go [to the corner].

“They were six behind so they were going to have to score at least another penalty to draw the game, whereas seven points would have put them in the lead if they scored the try and knocked over the conversion.

“I’m just surprised with this team’s mentality. They go to the corner so often, but when it got tight they didn’t back themselves.”

Advantage France in the Six Nations.

France are now the only unbeaten side in the Six Nations after just two rounds of action, after Scotland were unable to back up their opening day win against England as they fell to a defeat in Cardiff.

Ireland are currently second in the table, and are certainly still in with a chance of winning the championship, although they will need at least one of Scotland, Wales or England to beat France.

Les Bleus have two away games up next, against Scotland and Wales, before welcoming England to Paris on the final day of the Six Nations, although Fabien Galthie’s side won’t be thinking past the trip to Edinburgh.

The men in green will welcome Italy to Dublin in the next round, where a bonus-point win will guarantee that they stay second in the table, at the very least.

