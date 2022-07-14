Brian O’Driscoll believes All Blacks series victory is greater triumph than World Cup semi-final

Brian O’Driscoll believes a test series victory against the All Blacks would be a greater achievement for Ireland than reaching a Rugby World Cup semi-final.

World Cup quarter-finals have long been the bane of Irish rugby, as despite the country’s success in the Six Nations and against the Southern Hemisphere giants in test matches, the men in green have never delivered at the showpiece tournament.

The men in green are again playing great rugby the year before a World Cup, as Ireland head into a test series decider after securing a first-ever win against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil.

Ireland great Brian O’Driscoll was speaking on Off The Ball ahead of the third and final test and argued that a series victory against the All Blacks would be a greater achievement than reaching a World Cup semi-final.

Brian O’Driscoll on the significance of a series win against the All Blacks

“I don’t think you could go, ‘Oh, it would be great to get to a semi-final and lose.’ I think a series victory in New Zealand is greater than a semi-final in a World Cup, to be honest. It is,” O’Driscoll said.

“It’s something tangible. I presume there’s a shield or a cup of some sort, there is one for every series these days. There is something to hold onto to go, ‘By the way, we beat New Zealand in our own back yard.’

“Versus, ‘Didn’t we do great? We got to a semi-final.’ Which I know we’ve never got to but I think what’s more of a balanced argument would be the prospect of getting to a final versus a series victory.

“Going into a World Cup final with it still to play versus a series victory against the All Blacks, I think that’s more on par.”

Wellington awaits the final test.

A test series victory for Ireland against the All Blacks would go down in history as one of Irish rugby’s greatest achievements, although in some ways the game is more significant for New Zealand.

Ireland will be fairly pleased with their efforts even if they don’t win on Saturday, having claimed wins against New Zealand and the Māori All Blacks while on tour.

For New Zealand however, a loss would put head coach Ian Foster under massive pressure, and with two games against the Springboks in South Africa to come, things won’t be getting much easier for the All Blacks.

The New Zealand rugby union have continuously given their backing to Foster as head coach, although he has had significantly less success than his successors since taking over in 2020.

