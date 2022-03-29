Brian Moore suggests that England’s women’s team should play the men’s U20s

Brian Moore has suggested that England’s women’s team should play the men’s U20s team in order to get a physical challenge.

England rarely get much of a challenge nowadays outside of their games against France, as even New Zealand, who are in second place in the World Rugby Rankings, proved to be no match for them last year.

The Red Roses easily dispatched of Scotland in their Women’s Six Nations opener with a 57-5 win, which was England’s 19th win in a row, an incredible winning run which they are sure to extend in the coming weeks.

As a result, former England international Brian Moore suggested in his column for The Telegraph that the Red Roses should play England’s male underage teams in order to test themselves.

Brian Moore on England’s women’s team.

“If the England women’s team cannot find the sort of physical and technical challenge that they need in ordinary fixtures against conventional opponents, they should look to see if it is possible to have structured training sessions and games against the England Under-18 or Under-20 male teams,” Moore wrote.

“Purists might baulk at this sort of crossover and in an ideal world, where every Tier 1 union valued and invested in women’s rugby, this would not be necessary. Until then, they might have to be creative.

“There is no reason, other than lack of will, for the Scottish, Irish and Italian Unions to fund a form of professional women’s game. It does not have to be the equal of that in England or New Zealand, but they can and must invest in this area.”

I said this might be an option worth exploring, if they cannot get the other unions to match their current levels of performance. https://t.co/0BWudZLPmd — Sir Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) March 28, 2022

The BBC commentator clarified his comments on Twitter.

Moore came under a bit of criticism on Twitter for his suggestion, and felt the need to clarify the comments he made in his opinion piece for The Telegraph, which is behind a paywall.

“As usual the comments on this are skewed by people who haven’t read the piece,” Moore tweeted.

“I said – 1. Only explore this if other unions refuse to invest in their pro women’s game and improve their standards. 2. Either U18s or U20s and only in structured training or games.

“I’m well aware of the danger hence suggesting only structured training or games and then only if other unions refuse to fund their women’s pro game properly.”

