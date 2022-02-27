Non-profit group claim there was ‘flagrant breach’ of HIA protocol in Tomas Francis incident

Non-profit group Progressive Rugby have claimed that there was a breach of HIA protocol after Tomas Francis suffered a head injury during Wales’ loss to England.

Francis took a blow to the head during Saturday’s match at Twickenham and was taken off for a head injury assessment, with Leon Brown replacing him.

The Welsh prop returned to the field after passing his HIA in the 28th minute, until he was later taken off in the 55th minute as a tactical replacement.

However, Progressive Rugby, a non-profit group made up of current and former players, medics, academics, referees, coaches, teachers, administrators and fans, have written an open letter claiming that Francis should not have been allowed to play on.

“We write regarding an incident that occurred at 19mins 46secs of the Six Nations International between England and Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, 26th February, 2022,” the open letter reads.

“After England pressure their second row Charlie Ewels carries the ball into contact near the Welsh line. As a result, two Welsh players – Owen Watkins and Tomas Francis are left prone on the field.

“Watkins receives a clear and obvious injury with blood flowing from a cut to his head and is correctly removed for a head injury assessment (HIA) which he subsequently passes.

“Francis attempts to stand and falls back and struggled to get to his feet. He is seen holding his head. He is then seen using the post for support. He displays clear signs of ataxia and of being dazed. He is seen by a physio/medic – it is not clear which because they all insist on tabards wearing Medic.

“Francis displayed clear symptoms/indications under of the World Rugby Head Injury Assessment protocol that necessitate the immediate and permanent removal from play. No HIA was needed.”

The non-profit group have spoken out in the past.

It isn’t the first time that Progressive Rugby has criticised the handling of a potential concussion, as the British and Irish Lions came under fire by selecting Luke Cowan-Dickie to play a week after he was knocked out in the Gallagher Premiership final.

Kyran Bracken, a former England international and member of Progressive Rugby, took to Twitter to express his concern for Cowan-Dickie.

“This is the most ridiculous decision in my lifetime of rugby. Unconscious! Yet on the bench a week later. Do we require a death before this is stopped?” Bracken tweeted.

“Luke is unconscious for over 20 seconds. Possibly 40 to 60 seconds. How can he play the following week? I am absolutely disgusted that the powers that be allow this to happen. A stain on our great game.”

