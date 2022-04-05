Ronan O’Gara labelled ‘unbearable’ by Bordeaux boss after sideline altercation

Bordeaux Begles head coach Christophe Urios has labelled Ronan O’Gara as “unbearable” after his sideline altercation with the La Rochelle boss.

La Rochelle claimed a narrow 16-15 victory over Bordeaux at the Stade Chaban-Delmas on Saturday night in a heated Top 14 encounter.

At one stage in the match, O’Gara loudly celebrated a turnover for his team, much to the dislike of Urios, who squared up to the Irishman and then flicked him in the face.

Urios was speaking to the French media after the game and was clearly still frustrated with his La Rochelle counterpart and questioned why he was allowed to cross onto the pitch during the match.

Christophe Urios and Ronan O’Gara give their version of events.

“He [riled me up], as he does every time. This guy is unbearable. How can we enter the field? Talk to guys? He is lucky. Really,” Urios said.

“He goes to the stands, he fucks up in the stands. He fucks shit on the edge of the field. This guy is unbearable.”

O’Gara seemed largely unperturbed by the incident and explained that he is simply an energetic coach.

“It’s nothing important. He did not appreciate that I encouraged my players after a ball recovered near our line. I am a young coach, I need to talk a lot and I want my players to hear me on the pitch,” O’Gara explained.

“I have a lot of energy and it’s important that I pass it on to them. His reaction proves the tension there was in this match, but we have to move on.”

Big win for La Rochelle.

O’Gara will have been far happier than Urios at the full time whistle, as a last-gasp penalty from Ihaia West saw La Rochelle claim a one-point victory.

La Rochelle are now in third place in the Top 14, although they do still trail second-placed Bordeaux by five points and table toppers Montpellier by 10 points.

Their place in the play-offs is also still far from secure, as seventh-placed Lyon sit just four points behind them, in a remarkably competitive struggle for the top six with four rounds left to play.

