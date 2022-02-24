Bledisloe Cup reduced from three annual tests to two

The All Blacks and Wallabies will no longer play each other three times a year in the Bledisloe Cup, with their annual meeting cut to two.

Since 2006, New Zealand and Australia have played each other three times every year to contest the Bledisloe Cup, apart from in Rugby World Cup years where they played each other twice, and on the odd occasion, such as 2020, where they played each other four times.

A decision to drop the third test has been made mutually by New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia, with the latter’s boss telling Foxsports.com.au that the Wallabies will now explore other options.

‘It’ll be good to have a break.’

“It was the end of a 15-year cycle, so we’ve got to look ahead at our objectives and what is the pathway ahead for us,” Rugby Australia CEO Andy Marinos said.

“We need to manage and prioritise how we’re going to go to the World Cup and then we have a Lions year in 2025, which is also another consideration.

“We’ve played each a huge amount over the years and we haven’t been successful – it’s not because of that we’re not wanting to look at it – but we feel for a period it’ll be good to have a break and look at other opportunities against other countries.”

Australia may now find it even harder to get their hands on the cup.

Australia, who haven’t won the Bledisloe Cup since 2002, may find it even more difficult to wrestle back control of the trophy after the decision was made to cut the number of annual matches to two.

Under the current rules of the Bledisloe Cup, should the holder of the cup win 50 per cent or more of their matches each year, they will retain the honour.

So in the three-game series, Australia needed to win two of the three tests to win back the cup. Now however, the Wallabies will need to win both tests, or win one game and draw one game to get their hands on the trophy.

The All Blacks will remain as Bledisloe Cup champions if they win one of the two annual test matches, unless changes are made to how the cup’s holder is decided.

