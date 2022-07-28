Ex-All Blacks boss Steve Hansen blames New Zealand Rugby for team’s struggles

Former All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen has accused New Zealand Rugby of not “doing their job right” amid the national team’s struggles.

The All Blacks are under immense pressure to improve after their series defeat to Ireland, and things won’t get any easier for Ian Foster’s men as they are set to play the Springboks twice on South African soil in the coming weeks.

Changes have been made to the All Blacks’ coaching team, as forwards coach John Plumtree and backs coach John Mooar have been relieved of their duties, with Jason Ryan brought in to replace the former.

Hansen believes the issues go beyond the coaching staff and playing group however, saying on New Zealand radio station Today FM that he believes the sport’s national governing body aren’t doing their job well.

Steve Hansen on New Zealand Rugby.

“The relationship between the board and the executive with the players at the moment is probably the worst it’s ever been,” Hansen said.

“The way they handled the new [Silver Lake] money scheme … [former chairman] Brent Impey came out and absolutely roasted the players, with no consultation. I don’t think they [NZR] are doing their job right at the moment.

“You’ve got a group of great All Black captains coming out and forming a group who went and spoke to them… Kirky [All Blacks great Ian Kirkpatrick] was in the paper saying they felt like they weren’t listened to. Let’s start there, to get that right.

“If you look back to when we were really successful from about 2010 through to 2019, which was our most successful era, the board and the executive at the rugby union were humming. “There was complete togetherness and connection with the actual All Black team.” 🗞 UPDATE | Jason Ryan joins the All Blacks coaching team ahead of the Lipovitan-D Rugby Championship. John Plumtree and Brad Mooar have left the All Blacks coaching team. Thank you John and Brad for your massive contribution to the All Blacks. pic.twitter.com/3CkWWaeT9n — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) July 24, 2022 The series loss to Ireland has set off alarm bells. Hansen isn’t the first high-profile rugby figure in New Zealand to criticise the national governing body, with All Blacks great John Kirwan saying that New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson had thrown head coach Ian Foster under the bus. The criticism from Hansen does come as a surprise however, as he finished up as All Blacks coach less than three years ago and hasn’t been shy in criticising his former employees publicly. Hansen is one of the most successful international coaches in the history of the game, as he led the All Blacks to Rugby World Cup glory in 2015 and finished up with an 87 per cent win rate after eight years in charge of New Zealand. His comments will not go unnoticed by New Zealand Rugby and may turn the public’s attention away from the coaches and players, and towards the governing body.

Read More About: All Blacks, steve hansen