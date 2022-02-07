Bizarre scenes as Biarritz and La Rochelle both think they’ve won with two balls on the pitch

While the Six Nations hogged the limelight this weekend, there were still some bizarre scenes on show in French club rugby, as is tradition.

Biarritz and La Rochelle both believed they had secured a narrow win in Sunday night’s Top 14 encounter, as Tawera Kerr-Barlow booted the ball off the pitch with the clock in the red, while Francois Da Ros was diving over the line to score a try.

La Rochelle lead by 24 points to 20 with over 80 minutes played, but Biarritz had a line out five metres out from the opposition try line and a perfect opportunity to snatch victory at the death.

Two balls cause confusion between Biarritz and La Rochelle.

The Biarritz line out went to plan, as the home side caught the ball and set up a rolling maul, from which Da Ros broke away and appeared to score the winning try for his club.

The only issue was that another ball had been kicked onto the pitch by what appears to be a supporter on the sideline, which landed at the feet of the players as the maul was formed.

La Rochelle scrum-half Kerr-Barlow saw the second ball bobble out of the maul, naturally assumed that it was the match ball and booted it off the pitch, while Da Ros was scoring a try behind him with the actual match ball.

Schrodinger would have had a field day with this one! 🤯 Tawera Kerr-Barlow thinks he’s booting the ball off to seal a win for La Rochelle, while François Da Ros reckons he has Biarritz’s winning try!pic.twitter.com/l9FYUU2WGF — Paul Eddison (@pauleddison) February 6, 2022

The try wasn’t allowed to stand, but Biarritz scored anyway.

The referee decided that the try couldn’t stand however, as members of the La Rochelle defence were clearly distracted by the second ball and Biarritz were awarded a scrum five metres out from the try line.

Biarritz scored a try after that scrum through Samoan international Josh Tyrell, to secure a dramatic late victory for the relegation threatened side, and subject Ronan O’Gara‘s men to a late defeat.

As a result, Biarritz have climbed off the bottom of the Top 14 table, overtaking Toulon in doing so, who have played three games less than the Basque side, while La Rochelle remain just outside the play-off places in seventh.

