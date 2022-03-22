Bismarck du Plessis banned for three games for clearout on Alex Kendellen

Bulls hooker Bismarck du Plessis has been banned for three games for a dangerous clearout on Munster’s Alex Kendellen.

Du Plessis was shown a red card in the 69th minute of the Bulls’ win against Munster in Pretoria for picking up Kendellan at a ruck and dropping the youngster head first into the ground.

Thankfully Kendellen was unharmed, partially due to his fall being broken by a Bulls player beneath him, but du Plessis was given his marching orders as a result and the South African side were reduced to 14 men for the remainder of the game.

The South African’s previous good record was taken into account.

The URC judicial officer deemed that du Plessis’ actions warranted a red card, but decided that a ban of three games was appropriate, as he had only received one other red card in 374 games of professional rugby and accepted that the foul was worthy of a red card.

That, and du Plessis’ good behaviour during the disciplinary process saw him entitled to the full (50 per cent) mitigation, bringing the ban down from six games to three.

Bismarck du Plessis is free to play this weekend.

As the Bulls are registered in two competitions; the URC and the domestic South African Currie Cup, du Plessis will be free to play this weekend against the Dragons.

The three-game ban has been backdated and includes the Bulls recent games against the Scarlets in the URC and the game against the Sharks in the Currie Cup.

The Bulls’ game against the Lions in the Currie Cup tomorrow will serve as the last match du Plessis is not allowed to play in.

While du Plessis has played in the Currie Cup this season, it should be noted that it was extremely unlikely that the former Springboks hooker would have played in three games over the course of a week.

