Billy Vunipola admits disappointment despite win against France

Billy Vunipola has admitted that England are not where they want to be despite their thrilling victory against France at Twickenham Stadium.

England have won two of their four 2021 Six Nations matches after beating France on Saturday. Second place remains their best possible finish, with Wales nine points ahead of them in the table.

Vunipola was speaking to Sky Sports after the game with France and admitted that the squad were disappointed not to be in the title race heading into the final round of games.

Back to winning ways 🙌🌹 pic.twitter.com/tWGEM44Hfm — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 13, 2021

Vunipola on England’s disappointment.

“We’ve talked about wanting to be the greatest team in the world and this will give us confidence, knowing that we can mix it with the best teams out there and beat them,” Vunipola said.

“That really showed against France, so this can definitely be a springboard moving forward, especially next week in Ireland.

“There’s no use playing well against France and not backing it up next weekend. We want to do the same if not better against them. But while it was a big win, we want to be competing for the title.

“We’d like to be going into Ireland knowing our destiny is in our hands. We know that’s not the case. I know people will say it’s a shame that we’re not in the title race, but we have to learn to move forward.”

‘I’m getting back to a level where I’m helping the team.’

Vunipola returned to form against France, making a whopping 18 carries for 86 metres as he proved to be a constant worry for the French defence.

The big number eight had previously admitted he was playing “rubbish” in England’s first couple of Six Nations matches, and was pleased with himself after a busy shift in London.

“My job is to help the team and being courageous and being the player I know I can be is part of that,” Vunipola explained.

“I feel like I’m getting back to a level where I’m helping the team and not taking away from the team. I’m staying on the pitch which is a good sign.”

