Billy Vunipola takes the blame for England’s loss to Scotland

Share and Enjoy !

After an uncharacteristically poor performance against Scotland, Billy Vunipola has taken responsibility for England’s Calcutta Cup loss.

England failed to get a foothold in the game and were largely out-muscled by the Scottish pack in their first loss at home since they were edged out by the All Blacks in November 2018.

Vunipola has provided England with front-foot ball on countless occasions during his career, but admitted to The Guardian that he failed to do exactly that against Scotland.

💬 “It’s going to light a fire. We’ve got to make it happen ourselves.” Hear from Faz following Saturday’s defeat and go behind the scenes into camp in episode two of O2 Inside Line: The Next Level 👇#WearTheRose @o2sports — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) February 8, 2021

“I take a lot of the blame because a lot of my work is helping put the team on the front foot and I didn’t do that. That’s part of many things that make the team click and it just didn’t happen.

“I just didn’t put myself in the right positions. I’ll look at it and see where I can help the team achieve more. This happened last year but we managed to pull it back.

“It’s massive on all of us to get around each other and make sure whatever we have to fix we do it as soon as possible,” Vunipola commented.

‘It’s on us as players to perform and we didn’t’

England have the ideal opportunity to get their championship back on track in the second round of the Six Nations when they welcome Italy to London.

While Vunipola and co. should secure a comfortable victory against the Azurri on Saturday, the Saracens back rower admitted that the team would have to admit some harsh truths from their loss to Scotland.

“We are honest with each other and once you have that basis of honesty you can move on and improve.

“We’ve only got a week to do it but that’s probably the best thing for us. I know Eddie’s taken a lot of the flak but it’s on us players to go out and perform and we didn’t.”

Share and Enjoy !

Read More About: billy vunipola, england rugby, Six Nations