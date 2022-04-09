Billy Dardis delights in Ireland’s first win against Fiji in World Rugby Sevens Series

Billy Dardis was delighted with his side’s efforts as Ireland’s men’s sevens team claimed a first ever win against Fiji in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

Reigning Olympic champions Fiji would have been the strong favourites to dispose of Ireland in their opening Singapore Sevens fixture, but a fast start from the men in green proved to be crucial.

Two first half tries from Jordan Conroy saw Ireland race into a 14-0 lead, and although two quick tries from the Flying Fijians in the second half got them back within touching distance, a last-gasp Terry Kennedy try sealed a 21-12 win for the Irish.

Ireland captain Dardis was speaking after the match and acknowledged the significance of the victory while keeping his focus on the challenges ahead.

Billy Dardis in Ireland’s first win against Fiji.

“It’s Irish men’s sevens first win over Fiji, which is brilliant. I suppose starting the weekend off on a high like that is always a good starting point so yeah, we’ll enjoy that one,” Dardis said.

“It’s a bit of history there, but fairly cliched as everyone says, we’ll have to dust ourselves off and move on. It’s going to be a big day.

“It was absolutely massive for Terry [Kennedy] to finish it off there, even for the lads to hold onto it. We had a lot of new guys on the pitch. We’d Matt McDonald making his debut on the pitch.

“Just to have that composure and to stay nice and calm. We took the ball side to side, played it out and for Terry to finish it off was huge.”

A historic win for @IrishRugby, but captain Billy Dardis knows there's still a big rest of the day to come ☘️

The men in green are through to the quarter-finals.

Ireland backed up their win against Fiji with a 38-7 victory against Japan, although their progression to the quarter-finals was yet to be confirmed heading into their final pool match against France.

France beat Ireland 12-5 in their final pool match, but Ireland progressed to the quarter-finals on points difference alongside Fiji, with Ireland, Fiji and France all having won two and lost one of their matches on day one.

There are still several matches to be played on the first day of the Singapore Sevens to decide the quarter-finalists, although South Africa, USA, New Zealand and Argentina have all booked their places in the last eight, along with Ireland and Fiji.

