The best signing every URC club has made ahead of next season

There will be some excellent new talent on display in the upcoming United Rugby Championship campaign thanks to a number of high-profile signings.

While those involved in the URC may not boast the financial power of the top French and Japanese clubs, they have been able to lure some world class talent to the league.

The URC isn’t due to start up again until September, although most teams will have their squads fully locked in, with maybe just a few more signings to come before a ball is kicked.

Below is our list of the best signings each of the 16 URC teams have made ahead of next season.

Leinster – Charlie Ngatai.

Once-capped All Blacks centre Charlie Ngatai will bring plenty of experience and talent to Leinster next season, having excelled in Super Rugby and in the Top 14 in the past.

Ngatai likely would have won more caps for the All Blacks if not for concussion issues he suffered earlier in his career, although he has been able to put that behind him in recent years.

The New Zealander won the Super Rugby title with the Chiefs in 2013 and won the Challenge Cup with Lyon in May, and he will be looking to add to his medal haul with Leinster.

Munster – Malakai Fekitoa.

Another All Blacks centre who will be playing in Ireland, Malakai Fekitoa should prove to be an excellent replacement for South Africa’s Damian de Allende.

Fekitoa won 24 caps for New Zealand before moving to Europe to play for Toulon and then Wasps, and is still undoubtedly an international quality centre.

The 30-year-old will likely be facing Ireland in next year’s Rugby World Cup, having switched his international allegiance to Tonga, and he may well be a fan favourite in Munster before he attempts to hamper Irish aspirations.

📢 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴: @MalakaiFekitoa Munster Rugby are pleased to confirm that Malakai Fekitoa will join the province ahead of the 2022/23 season on a two-year contract 😍😍😍 See full details ⤵️#SUAF 🔴 — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) February 2, 2022

Ulster – Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen.

A former All Black is again the most-exciting signing an Irish province has made, with prop Jeffrey Toomaga-Allen set to play a big role for Ulster.

Like Ngatai, Toomaga-Allen played just once for New Zealand, although he garnered plenty of experience in Super Rugby with the Hurricanes, for whom he played over 100 times.

Since leaving New Zealand the sizeable prop impressed for Wasps for three seasons and Ulster will be hoping that he can have a big impact both on the pitch, and off it as a mentor for the province’s young props.

Connacht – Adam Byrne.

The Westerners have been busy as they have made six signings ahead of the upcoming season, with four of those making the move from Leinster to Connacht.

Adam Byrne is perhaps the best of those, although he has played very little rugby in recent years, having been sidelined for 22 months due to quad and hamstring issues before making his return to the pitch last October.

Byrne won a single cap for Ireland in 2017 while he was at the peak of his powers, and at the age of 28, there’s no reason why he can’t return to the form which saw him win international honours.

Bulls – Sbu Nkosi.

While the Bulls have lost star winger Madosh Tambwe to Bordeaux Begles, they have done a great job in replacing him by signing Sbu Nkosi from the Sharks.

Nkosi is an electric winger who has won 16 caps for the Springboks to date, and at the age of 26, he has plenty more to offer and lots of time to get even better.

Stormers – Joseph Dweba.

The reigning URC champions will be without star full back Warrick Gelant next season, although they have strengthened their pack considerably with the signing of hooker Joseph Dweba.

Dweba is joining from Bordeaux and has won two caps for the Springboks since impressing in France, and is set to play for South Africa again in the coming months after being named in his country’s squad for the Rugby Championship.

Sharks – Eben Etzebeth.

The Sharks have made some excellent signings as they have strengthened a squad which was already packed full of Springboks, with Eben Etzebeth’s arrival a clear signal of their intentions.

Etzebeth won his 100th cap for South Africa in the third test against Wales, and at the age of 30, the towering lock should be coming into his prime.

Lions – Andries Coetzee.

There’s no doubt that the Lions have lost more than they have gained as far as transfers go, with Vincent Tshituka, Carlu Sadie, Wandisile Simelane and Burger Odendaal all leaving Johannesburg.

They have brought Andries Coetzee back to the club from Benetton however, and they will be hopeful that the 13-times capped Springboks full back will rediscover his best form after quality performances with the Lions in the past.

Cardiff – Taulupe Faletau.

The Welsh capital club has seriously strengthened its squad ahead of next season, with British and Irish Lions duo Taulupe Faletau and Liam Williams joining, as well as Wales flanker Thomas Young and former Wallabies lock Lopeti Timani.

Faletau’s arrival perhaps just outshines Williams’, as the Wales number eight has consistently been one of the best back rowers in the world for the past decade.

Scarlets – Vaea Fifita.

While the Scarlets haven’t been as busy as Cardiff, they have made a superb signing in bringing in former All Blacks forwards Vaea Fifita from Wasps.

A very athletic player who can fill in as a lock or a flanker, Fifita has excelled in international rugby for New Zealand and will be hoping to make an even bigger impact for the Scarlets.

Three years ago today, Vaea Fifita pulled off this freakish try in New Plymouth. Who remembers this? 🙋🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/0fgTqq5n2r — All Blacks (@AllBlacks) September 9, 2020

Ospreys – Jack Walsh.

Unlike their fellow Welsh sides, the Ospreys haven’t chased any big-name signings as they appear to be happy with their existing squad after an improved showing from the Swansea-based side last season.

They have brought in Australian out-half Jack Walsh from Exeter Chiefs, and while the 22-year-old didn’t get too many opportunities in the Premiership he does have plenty of time to develop his skills.

Dragons – JJ Hanrahan.

Kerry man JJ Hanrahan has had an interesting career to date, having enjoyed two stints at his native Munster, while he has also played for Northampton Saints and Clermont Auvergne.

Hanrahan is an exciting out-half who has proven that he can perform in different set-ups and could add the spark in attack that the Dragons have so often needed.

Edinburgh – Sam Skinner.

English-born Scotland lock Sam Skinner will be playing his rugby north of the border for the first time in his career next season, having spent a very successful eight years with Exeter.

Skinner isn’t quite first-choice for Scotland although he did play in two of his country’s encounters with Argentina this month and will add plenty of brawn to Edinburgh’s pack.

Glasgow Warriors – Huw Jones.

Huw Jones has fallen down Scotland’s pecking order in recent times, although at his best he is sensational in attack and could reignite his international career with a return to Glasgow.

Jones is returning to the Warriors after one season with Harlequins, and while he didn’t establish himself as first-choice at the London club he did impress on a number of occasions.

Benetton – Onisi Ratave.

The Fijian winger should add plenty in attack for Benetton, having impressed for Bay of Plenty in New Zealand’s National Provincial Championship before making the step up to Super Rugby Pacific for Fijian Drua.

Ratave came up with a number of highlight reel moments for the Fijian Drua and Benetto will be hoping that he can do the same for them.

Zebre Parma – Kobus van Wyk.

South African winger Kobus van Wyk was excellent for the Sharks and the Hurricanes in Super Rugby, although he struggled to make much of an impression for Leicester Tigers in the Premiership.

Zebre Parma will be hoping he can get back to his best while in Italy, as he has shown he can score tries at will in the past.

Read More About: united rugby championship