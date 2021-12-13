Bernard Jackman reckons Wasps victory could be a ‘turning point’ for Munster

Bernard Jackman has stressed the significance of Munster’s win against Wasps, in which 12 players made their senior debuts for the province.

Munster were made to rely heavily on their home grown talent against Wasps, as 33 senior players were unavailable for the match as they had to complete periods of quarantine in either Ireland or South Africa.

The province has been criticised in recent times for opting to sign overseas talent instead of giving younger players in their wider squad a chance, and that tendency for foreign signings was arguably put under the spotlight as a number of Munster academy players showcased their talents.

Former Ireland international Jackman was speaking on RTE’s Morning Ireland and argued that the win may have reconnected Munster’s senior team with the province’s amateur clubs and fan base.

Bernard Jackman on Munster’s young stars.

“Things fell into their hands a little bit with Wasps having five withdrawals late and then a red card but Munster were there to play and it could be a turning point for them,” Jackman said.

“This win is going to give them huge energy but also it’s kind of reconnected the fans and the club game back with Munster again because a lot of these youngsters are playing week in, week out in the All-Ireland League and it’s special for those clubs to have players do that on the grand stage for Munster.

“It’s a little bit like when Connacht got stuck in Siberia in 2016 and they talked about how it moulded them. I just think this could be a turning point for Munster in terms of connecting with the wider group and potentially the fans again.”

A day to remember ❤️ A huge thanks to everyone who came over to support the lads, it is very much appreciated 🙌#MunsterStartsHere #WASvMUN#SUAF 🔴 pic.twitter.com/UlOYYMpLOB — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) December 12, 2021

A raft of senior players will likely return next week.

A number of Munster academy players stood out in the win against Wasps, as 21-year-old Scott Buckley and 19-year-old Patrick Campbell both scored tries, with the former being named as man of the match.

They are unlikely to be involved in Munster’s next Heineken Champions Cup match against Castres, as the majority of senior players who travelled to South Africa are set to get a full week’s training under their belts.

14 members of Munster’s touring party, which consists of staff and players, won’t be available as they had to remain in quarantine in Cape Town after testing positive for Covid-19.

A number of Munster players and staff tested positive for Covid-19 after having returned from South Africa, and will also likely be unavailable for the game against Castres, but plenty of senior players will be in training this week, having finished their periods of self isolation on Saturday night.

