Bernard Jackman names uncapped Ireland player most likely to face All Blacks

Bernard Jackman believes that out of Ireland’s uncapped contingent in New Zealand, Ciarán Frawley is the most likely to face the All Blacks.

Five uncapped players have been included in Ireland’s 40-man squad for their tour of New Zealand, with Frawley, Jimmy O’Brien, Joe McCarthy, Cian Prendergast and Jeremy Loughman all making the cut.

Ireland are playing the All Blacks three times, as well as the Māori All Blacks twice, which means all of the above players will likely get game time, although minutes in one of the three test matches against New Zealand certainly aren’t assured.

Jackman was speaking on the RTE rugby podcast and argued that Frawley is best placed among the uncapped players to earn a test cap, as he offers something different in attack to Ireland’s other options at centre.

Bernard Jackman on Ciarán Frawley.

“Will part of Ireland thinking about the future and thinking about how teams will try to stop them [make them change it up] now we’ve actually shown a clear style of attack, which we hadn’t to be honest up until this year,” Jackman said.

“I felt our attack was a little bit muddled for the first year under [Mike] Catt. But now it’s very easy to see what we’re trying to do. Could Ciarán Frawley’s passing ability and kick passing ability push him forward?

“If [Frawley] is in the mind of Catt and Farrell, well then they’ll want to give him test match experience. So I think he might start on the bench but may get some game time, and he’s probably the most likely for me.”

“Could Ciarán Frawley’s passing and kicking ability push him forward? I think he may start on the bench…” Which of the uncapped five is most likely to make their debut this summer v New Zealand? 🇳🇿 🔈 #RTERugby podcast: https://t.co/O4AUZO0FPy pic.twitter.com/M82wzM02Wj — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) June 22, 2022

Leinster losses may worry Andy Farrell.

Ireland have played very well so far this season, having won seven of their eight test matches since November, although Leinster’s recent losses to La Rochelle and the Bulls are cause for concern.

In recent years, Leinster have been outmuscled by teams who put emphasis on physicality at the breakdown, and that was again the case in this year’s Heineken Champions Cup final and their URC semi-final clash against the South Africans.

The All Blacks aren’t traditionally a side that employ such tactics, although they will have taken note of what La Rochelle and the Bulls achieved against Leinster, who provide the bulk of Ireland’s match day squad.

Frawley was selected on the bench for both of those game, although he didn’t come on against La Rochelle and only played in the final four minutes of the match against the Bulls.

Robbie Henshaw started both games at inside centre, although Frawley is more of play-making 12 in the mould of Owen Farrell than his Leinster team mate who can also play at out-half, and may be called on to mix things up in attack in New Zealand.

Read More About: Bernard Jackman, ciaran frawley, ireland rugby