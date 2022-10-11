Bernard Jackman sympathises with Munster coaches over lack of quality in squad

Bernard Jackman has questioned if Munster have enough quality players in their squad for the coaching team to change the province’s fortunes.

Munster have endured a dismal start to the season, as Graham Rowntree’s side have won just one of their four opening matches against Cardiff, the Dragons, Zebre Parma and Connacht.

Although it’s the worst start to a season that Munster have experienced in many years, underwhelming performances are nothing new for the two-time European champions, who last won silverware in 2011.

Former Ireland international Bernard Jackman was speaking on RTE’s Against The Head and argued that the province’s issues are largely down to the playing squad and the organisation as a whole, rather than the new coaching team.

Bernard Jackman on Munster’s decline.

“I think we need to look at why Munster were strong back between 2000 and 2010, they had a real identity, the club game, the cities, the fans – I think that’s drifting,” he said.

“It’ll be fascinating to see how many people go to Thomond Park this weekend to see the Bulls match. It’s a game they need them badly for.

“The organisation got carried away with what they did in the past and took their eye off the present over the last five or six years.

“Empires rarely fall overnight. We’ve seen this coming. Anyone who questioned it was seen as looking to target Munster. It wasn’t.

“Good Munster people saw it, external pundits saw it. Now everybody is seeing the after effects. This is a well-funded province and unfortunately at the moment I don’t think that squad has the quality that the coaches need.”

Munster are a ‘province in turmoil’ according to Bernard Jackman and it’s difficult to see any quick fixes for their woes. #RTErugby #AgainstTheHead pic.twitter.com/JyITgNyLDp — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) October 10, 2022

Graham Rowntree is experiencing early pressure.

Although Munster may not have the same level of talent at their disposal in their current squad as they did in days of old, more will be expected of Rowntree and his coaching team nonetheless.

Rowntree has been part of the Munster set-up since 2019, although attack coach Mike Prendergast and defence coach Denis Leamy are new to the coaching team, while forwards coach Andi Kyriacou was promoted ahead of this season.

It was always going to take time for Munster’s new-look coaching team to settle in, although few would have predicted such disjointed performances from a team with no shortage of experience.

