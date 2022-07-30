Bernard Jackman sees ‘no negatives’ in Andy Farrell’s contract extension

Bernard Jackman has described Andy Farrell’s two-year contract extension as Ireland head coach as a “huge boost” for rugby in the country.

Farrell will stay on in his role as Ireland head coach until at least August 2025, with an option to extend the contract further given he hits certainly targets agreed between him and the IRFU.

The English RFU had shown some interest in securing Farrell’s services after next year’s Rugby World Cup, although they will now have to look elsewhere for Eddie Jones’ successor.

Former Ireland international Bernard Jackman was speaking to RTE and praised the IRFU for tying down Farrell far beyond next year’s World Cup in France.

Bernard Jackman on Andy Farrell’s contract extension.

“We can’t get too caught up in World Cup cycles. We’ve done that in the past and it hasn’t worked,” Jackman said.

“So having longevity post-World Cup for him to always have an eye on the future, the players playing at the World Cup will know that he’s still going to be the boss.

“And also for the assistant coaches who are also now going to be highly sought-after, it just gives real stability for the whole project at national level. There’s no negatives from this. I think it’s a huge boost for Irish rugby.”

‘A great bit of business by the IRFU’ – @bernardjackman‘s take on the decision to extend Andy Farrell’s contract to 2025 pic.twitter.com/JizVDGvtAu — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) July 29, 2022

A superb season for the men in green.

Farrell came under quite a bit of criticism in his first year and a half as Ireland head coach, off the back of his side’s middling performances in two Six Nations campaigns and the one-off Autumn Nations Cup.

Ireland have gone up another gear since November however, as they claimed a win against the All Blacks in Dublin, finished second in this year’s Six Nations and won a test series on New Zealand soil for the first time.

Next year’s World Cup is currently the priority for Farrell and his team, although the IRFU are clearly happy for him to continue as head coach regardless of what happens at next year’s tournament in France.

