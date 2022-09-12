Bernard Jackman pays tribute to Ireland’s sevens ‘originals’ after bronze finish

Bernard Jackman has stressed just how impressive Ireland’s rise in rugby sevens is after a bronze medal finish at the World Cup.

Ireland beat Portugal, England, South Africa and Australia on route to winning a bronze medal in Cape Town, and were narrowly beaten by New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Placing third is Ireland’s best-ever finish at the Rugby World Cup Sevens, and it is particularly remarkable as the Irish rugby sevens programme was only re-established in 2015.

The men in green started at the very bottom of the European rugby sevens pyramid, as they played in Europe’s Division C back in 2015, and have since gone on to become a major power on the international stage.

Bernard Jackman on Ireland’s sevens team.

Many of the players who started off with the team in 2015, known as the “originals”, are still playing for Ireland, and Jackman singled them out for praise on RTE after they disposed of Australia in the bronze medal final.

“It’s an amazing legacy for guys like Mark Roche, Jordan Conroy, Billy Dardis [Harry] McNulty and Terry Kennedy because they have dragged this team up,” Jackman said.

“It’s not lucrative, they’re losing money financially. They went to the Olympics, and it didn’t go as well as they would have liked, but they broke the barrier of bringing a team to the Olympics.

“Now they’ve got a World Cup medal. It’s incredible what they’ve done for the sport of sevens in Ireland.”

Wild celebrations for the Irish side after their bronze finish at the Rugby World Cup 7s – and @bernardjackman has paid tribute to their progression in recent years. pic.twitter.com/s5yCTxGHZn — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) September 11, 2022

Further success beckons for the men in green.

Ireland have enjoyed an excellent nine months, as they placed fifth in the World Rugby Sevens Series standings before claiming a best-ever finish at the World Cup.

The team’s response couldn’t have been much better after a disappointing showing at last summer’s Olympics, where they finished 10th after losses to South Africa, the USA and Kenya.

Having picked up a medal for the first time at the World Cup in Cape Town, a medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris will be the goal for Ireland.

