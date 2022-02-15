Bernard Jackman argues that Ireland’s bench lacks impact late on

Bernard Jackman believes Ireland need to improve their strength in depth, as there is a lack of impact players Andy Farrell can spring from the bench.

Ireland fought back admirably at the start of the second half against France, as they scored two tries in the space of five minutes to make it a one-point game with 30 minutes remaining.

France head coach Fabien Galthié replaced five of his forwards soon after Ireland’s two tries and the momentum swung back in favour of the French, as they scored a try and also had one disallowed late on, and ultimate won the game by six points.

Former Ireland international Jackman was speaking on RTE’s Against The Head and argued that Andy Farrell needs to find players who are capable of changing a game after being introduced late on.

Bernard Jackman on Ireland’s bench.

“France were at a different level physically, but also [in terms of] skill set; they have six or seven players who can turn a game on its head,” Jackman started.

“I think the learning for us is can we get more depth before the World Cup? Because I think our bench isn’t actually geared to come on and give impact. It’s more of a bench to come on and protect the lead, because it’s stacked with experience.

“But the way France used their bench… so by the 55th minute they changed their whole front five. They take off Paul Willemse and bring on Romain Taofifénua. They take off their whole front row, who are very, very good.

“Tadhg Furlong and Andrew Porter were still on the field in the 72nd, 73rd minute, before he made changes. That’s the challenge for us.”

“Our bench isn’t geared up to come on and actually give impact”@bernardjackman explains how the loss to France shows Ireland’s need to add more squad depth #RTERugby #AgainstTheHead #SixNations #FRAvIRE pic.twitter.com/3UVLz7cmu2 — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) February 14, 2022

Experienced heads lack game-changing impact.

Ireland named a massively experienced bench against France, but as Jackman said, a number of the players among the replacements aren’t renowned for injecting pace into a game.

Among the forwards, Dan Sheehan and Iain Henderson can be described as explosive ball carriers, but the likes of Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham and Peter O’Mahony certainly aren’t as explosive as the players they replaced.

O’Mahony can come up with big plays late one, often a turnover in a ruck or at a line out, but his physicality in the tackle and carry does lack in comparison to the likes of Caelan Doris and Jack Conan.

Farrell has clearly gone for experience over excitement in the selection of Conor Murray on the bench, as Jamison Gibson-Park is a more fast-paced, attack-minded scrum-half, where Murray is a superior game manager.

While there are of course positives to having experienced players on the bench, they aren’t primed for closing a significant deficit, and Farrell clearly rates his starting props far more highly than their replacements, based on how late Porter and Furlong are taken off in big matches.

Read More About: Bernard Jackman, ireland rugby