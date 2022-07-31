Bernard Jackman reveals he hid ‘vast majority’ of concussions in last season

Bernard Jackman has estimated that he suffered 25 concussion during his last season with Leinster, the vast majority of which he hid from the team doctor.

Jackman played professional rugby for 13 years before retiring in 2010, having lined out for Connacht, Sale Sharks and Leinster at club level, while he also won nine caps for Ireland.

The Carlow man was forced into retirement at the age of 34, although at the time Jackman largely blamed his knees for his rugby career coming to an end, rather than the numerous concussions he sustained.

Jackman has now detailed the extent of his concussion issues in his column for the Irish Independent, revealing that he frequently hid any symptoms from Leinster’s team doctor in his final season.

Bernard Jackman on hiding his concussions.

“Unfortunately, during my last season, my ability to play or sometimes train without concussion-like sensations was next to non-existent,” Jackman wrote.

“Even warming up and hitting a tackle bag was often giving me a blinding headache – or I would temporarily lose my balance, or have a seeing-the-stars-like feeling.

“My tolerance for contact was so low that it felt as though I could have been concussed in a pillow fight. I think I got around 25 concussions in that last season.

“The vast majority of these I kept to myself and didn’t declare to our team doctor, which was naïve and stupid of me.

“With hindsight, I was lucky I lost my place as the first-choice hooker and I went from having started 19 matches the previous two seasons to just eight in my last.”

‘I know… madness… a stupid way to behave.’

Thankfully, Jackman has not experienced any long-term severe effects from the numerous concussions he sustained during his playing career as of yet.

He is of course painfully aware of recently retired rugby players who are reporting debilitating effects, such as early-onset dementia.

The dangers of repeated concussions weren’t as widely known back when Jackman was still playing however, and the former Leinster hooker has explained just how unfazed he was by head injuries.

“The problem was that the more concussions I got, the less spooked or worried I was by them. I knew I just needed to buy myself time,” Jackman explained.

“In a match, a lost contact lens (popped out by me), faking being winded, or a non-existent shoulder injury were all used to get the physio onto the field to buy myself enough time to get my balance back and play on. I know… madness… a stupid way to behave.”

