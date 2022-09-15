Bernard Jackman blasts Emerging Ireland tour as ‘terrible idea’

Bernard Jackman believes the Emerging Ireland tour of South Africa is a “terrible idea” as it sends the wrong message to provincial coaches.

The provinces will be without some of their up and coming players for several rounds of the URC this season, as a 35-man Emerging Ireland squad is touring South Africa in late September and early October.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has stated that the tour will be an opportunity for players to “thrive in the intensity of a national environment” although the opposition will not be of international standard.

Emerging Ireland will play the Griquas, Pumas and Cheetahs of South Africa’s domestic Currie Cup, which is essentially a level down from the URC, where the top four South African clubs play.

The former Ireland international was speaking on the RTE rugby podcast and admitted that he thinks the tour will reap very few benefits while putting the provinces at a disadvantage.

Bernard Jackman on the Emerging Ireland tour.

“I think it’s a terrible idea to be honest. I think it sends the wrong message to the provincial coaches of where they stand in the pecking order,” Jackman said.

“40-odd players went away this summer and they’re going to be drip-fed back in during the season. The URC is getting stronger so points are going to count for a lot, early doors.

“To lose some of your key players, particularly when some of the international players are not going to be back into full swing, could potentially lose provincial coaches points. That could potentially cost them jobs, long-term.

“I think if the quality of opposition was higher, I wouldn’t be as against it to be honest … Given how poor the opposition are, and the timing of it, I think they’d be better off playing for their province in a URC game against the Sharks, the Bulls, Glasgow or Edinburgh.

“Because they’re going to be able to play in a team where they understand the gameplan and against better opposition, and I think it’s more of a test. Realistically, what can we find out? If Ciarán Frawley has a stormer against the Griquas, what’s it worth?”

Tough start to the URC season.

11 Leinster players, 10 Munster players, nine Ulster players and five Connacht players will be unavailable to their provinces for at least three rounds of the URC as a result of the Emerging Ireland tour.

While most of those selected aren’t first-choice players for their respective provinces, many would have been expected to feature in rounds three through five of the URC, with three inter-provincial derbies set to be played in that time.

Ulster will perhaps feel most aggrieved, as wingers Robert Baloucoune and Ethan McIlroy will be unavailable, both of whom established themselves as first-choice for their province last season.

