Bernard Jackman: Three years without Champions Cup trophy too long for Leinster

Bernard Jackman believes that Leinster won’t be happy with anything less than winning the Heineken Champions Cup this year.

Leinster were crowned as Pro14 champions for the fourth consecutive year when they beat Munster at the RDS Arena on Saturday, yet they now must immediately turn their attention to the Champions Cup.

Jackman was speaking on RTE‘s Sunday Sport, and stated his belief that because of the strength of their squad, Leinster should not go another year without winning the Champions Cup.

“That’s the next step for them and they only really judge themselves on their ability to add another star to the jersey,” Jackman said.

“They thought they were on track, having won the Pro14 and then losing to Saracens last year. They also lost to Saracens in Newcastle [in the 2019] final.

“Three years is probably too long for them to go without being European champions given the quality they have.”

Attention turns to Europe.

A number of pundits had tipped Munster to beat Leinster in Saturday’s evening’s Pro14 final, but the eastern province were ultimately far too strong for their opponents.

While just 10 points separated the two sides after the final whistle, Leinster dominated both possession and territory and never really looked like losing to their old rivals.

Munster have looked impressive in both the Pro14 and Champions Cup this season, but Saturday’s defeat made it six losses in a row to Leinster, a record number of consecutive losses for that fixture.

Leinster will renew their rivalry with Toulon on Friday when they welcome the three-time European champions to the RDS Arena in the first round of the Champions Cup’s knockout stages.

Munster will also take on French giants, as they play four-time European champions Toulouse at Thomond Park on Saturday afternoon.

