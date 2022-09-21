Bernard Jackman predicts Andy Friend will leave Connacht at the season’s end

Bernard Jackman expects Andy Friend to finish up with Connacht at the end of the season after five years with the province.

Friend first joined Connacht as the province’s head coach in 2018, although he has taken on the role of director of rugby this season, with Peter Wilkins promoted to head coach.

The change of roles for both men suggests that Wilkins, who was Connacht’s senior coach last season, will take on a larger role with the team in the months ahead.

Nothing is confirmed as of yet, although Jackman told the RTE Rugby podcast that he expects Friend to move on at the end of what he predicts will be a difficult season for Connacht.

Bernard Jackman on Andy Friend.

“I think Connacht are in for a very difficult start to the season. Andy Friend is probably going home at the end of the season, so there’ll be a change there,” said Jackman.

“It could be very difficult for them… The rumour is that he’s possibly going back to Australia. If you look at Andy Friend’s career, he’s done an incredible amount of travelling.

“This has been one of the longest stints he’s had but I’m sure at some stage he wants to go home. It’s only chat, but certainly that’s the talk. Maybe Peter Wilkins has a year to prove that he’s the next [man in charge].

“I’ve no strong opinions on that but to be honest they’re fighting with an arm behind their back given the squad depth they have in key positions, mainly the front five.”

A difficult start to the season for the province.

Connacht have arguably the most difficult start to the season of any team in the URC, as they played Ulster first, will take on the Stormers and Bulls in South Africa, before returning home to play Munster and Leinster.

Their season opener didn’t go to plan, as Ulster claimed a 36-10 win in Belfast, and Connacht will be very aware that they will need to improve considerably if they hope to win any of their next four games.

Connacht finished in 11th place in the URC last season, and if they fail to pull off an upset in at least one of the four coming games, they will have a mountain to climb to finish in the top eight.

