Ex-Wallaby Bernard Foley sees yellow for late head-height hit on Beauden Barrett

Former Wallabies fly-half Bernard Foley renewed his rivalry with All Blacks fly-half Beauden Barrett when the two came head to head in Japan.

Foley’s Kubota Spears came up against Barrett’s Suntory Sungoliath in a top of the table clash in the Japanese Top League‘s Red Conference, in an encounter that didn’t disappoint.

Suntory ultimately came away with the spoils after beating the previously unbeaten Kubota Spears by 33 points to 26, but not before the two former rivals got reacquainted with one another.

Bernard Foley saw yellow for this hit on Beauden Barrett 💥 Watch Japan’s Top League ad-free, live & on demand on Stan Sport.#SNTvKUB #TopLeague #トップリーグ pic.twitter.com/C3xQMq4NyW — StanSportAU (@StanSportAU) April 3, 2021

Foley was attempting to block a kick from the boot of Barrett but ended up shouldering the two-time World Rugby Player of the Year in the head while still in the air.

Foley was sent to the sin bin for the unfortunate collision and while Barrett was initially hurt by the contact, the All Black star was able to continue playing.

Barrett gets the last laugh for Suntory Sungoliath.

Barrett went on to score the last try of the game to win the match for Suntory Sungoliath and remain unbeaten in the current Top League season, while Kubota remain in second place in the Red Conference.

Beauden Barrett is built different 🔥 He comes up clutch two weeks in a row. Watch Japan’s Top League ad-free, live & on demand on Stan Sport.#SNTvKUB #TopLeague #トップリーグ pic.twitter.com/LyRc6puB5X — StanSportAU (@StanSportAU) April 3, 2021

Barrett wasn’t the only New Zealand international to take part in the game however, as Ryan Crotty lined out for Kubota in what is becoming an increasingly star-studded league.

Likewise, Foley wasn’t the only Australian international to take to the field in Tokyo, as former Wallabies flanker Sean McMahon lined up alongside Barrett for Suntory Sungoliath.

