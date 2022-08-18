Bernard Foley returns to Wallabies squad for first time since World Cup

Bernard Foley has been named in the Wallabies squad for their upcoming two matches against the Springboks in The Rugby Championship.

With Quade Cooper out for the remainder of the year after suffering a serious Achilles tendon injury, the Wallabies were left light on out-halves in their squad, with James O’Connor struggling to find form after his return from injury.

As Cooper and fellow Japan-based Australia international Samu Kerevi are currently injured, Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie has brought in veteran out-half Bernard Foley as one of three overseas players he is allowed in his squad.

Bernard Foley has spent the last three seasons in Japan.

Foley last played for the Wallabies at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and has spent the last three seasons playing for the Kubota Spears in Japan.

While almost three years have passed since Foley won the last of his 71 caps for Australia, he is still just 32 years old and will be hoping to have a similar impact on the Wallabies squad as Cooper did last year.

The former New South Wales Waratahs stalwart isn’t guaranteed to play of course, having been named in his country’s 35-man squad, although he is just one of two specialist out-halves included, along with 22-year-old Noah Lolesio.

Reece Hodge is also in the squad and can cover at out-half when needed, while James O’Connor has been dropped after Australia’s 48-17 loss to Argentina last time out.

Australia will be hoping to bounce back against South Africa.

The Wallabies were very poor in their 31-point loss to Los Pumas in San Juan, although they were without many of their first-choice players due to injury, several of whom will be back in contention for the first game against the Springboks.

Australia will still be without their long-time captain in Michael Hooper, who removed himself from the squad a couple of weeks ago, saying he was unable to fulfil his responsibilities as skipper in his current mindset.

While the Wallabies are coming off a bad loss and will still be without some of their best players, they did win both of their games against the Springboks last year and will again be playing the world champions twice on Australian soil.

Read More About: bernard foley, Wallabies