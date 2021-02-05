“You do miss that match sharpness.”

Ben Youngs has admitted that the lack of game time for many players in the England squad is cause for concern ahead of the Six Nations.

Eddie Jones has selected five Saracens players in his starting 15 for England’s Six Nations opener with Scotland on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium.

While those five players are some of the best in the England squad, they haven’t played any competitive rugby since the Autumn Nations Cup final with France in December.

England fans, we can feel your excitement from here! 🥳 Eddie Jones has announced his 23 man squad ahead of their opening #GuinnessSixNations game against Scotland on Saturday! #CalcuttaCup — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 4, 2021

Only Billy Vunipola has played in an actual rugby match since then, when he lined out for Saracens in their preseason game with Ealing Trailfinders (which Saracens actually lost).

Competitive rugby has also been scarce for players still plying their trade in the top-tier of English rugby.

The last two rounds of the pool stages in both the Heineken Champions Cup and European Challenge Cup were cancelled and the Premiership opted against rescheduling league games for those two weekends, unlike the Pro14 and Top 14.

Ben Youngs: ‘There’s nothing like playing the game.’

For these reasons Youngs revealed on BBC Radio 5 Live that he was concerned England would be under cooked in the first game of the championship.

“A lot of us have not played for the best part of a month to five weeks. So often as English players, we go into these tournaments having played a huge amount of European or domestic club games.

“This tournament we’re going in unbelievably fresh because you haven’t had that load, although you do miss that match sharpness.

“You can do all the fitness in the world, but as people say, there’s nothing like actually playing the game,” Youngs admitted.

England and Scotland first played each other in rugby 150 years ago and the home side will wear a special “heritage” jersey to mark the occasion.

