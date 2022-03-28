Ben Kay calls on World Rugby to consider danger of dipping into tackles

Ben Kay has called on World Rugby to consider the height at which players carry the ball into contact in order to make the sport safer.

During Saracens’ win against Bristol Bears at the weekend, Ben Earl had to come off after a head clash with Joe Joyce, who was attempting to make a perfectly legal tackle by aiming for the flankers’ hips.

Instead, the head of Joyce made contact with the head of Earls, as the Saracens man dipped his height considerably and led with his head before going into contact.

Former England international Kay was speaking on BT Sport and argued that the low body height of a ball carrier can be similarly dangerous to an upright tackler.

Ben Kay on the dangers of carrying the ball very low into contact.

“We’re trying to get the heads away from each other and we’re telling the tacklers that they have to bend at the waist, that’s what we’re looking for, and yet Earl’s still getting a head-on-head collision,” Kay said.

“We talk about how you get children to tackle and it’s about targeting the right area around the hips, and if that’s being hidden, it’s very, very difficult for the tacklers.

“So it’s just something maybe World Rugby will want to look at in terms of the ball carrier dipping because they’ve already looked at ball carriers leading with an arm.

“But that dip, where you’re deliberately trying to hide your tackle zone, is a bit dangerous.”

This is a contact sport. But how can we make the sport safer and avoid head on head collisions? Ben Kay and Ugo Monye discuss tackle technique, concussions, return to play protocol and more.#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/NmRmfs0ImO — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) March 28, 2022

Head injuries remain a point of concern.

Earl had to be removed from the field of play after his collision with Joyce, as he was bleeding from his head, although he wasn’t badly harmed and was able to play on after getting stitched up.

Head injuries have been a major concern for the sport in recent years, however, and despite harsher punishments for players who make contact with the head, they are still quite a common occurrence.

The handling of head injuries in rugby has improved massively since the sport first went professional, although the increased size and power of the modern player means that concussions are more likely.

